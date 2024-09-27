Arsenal vs Leicester Predictions: Arsenal to win and keep a clean sheet

Our football expert presents Arsenal vs Leicester predictions with the teams scheduled to go head-to-head in the Premier League at 4 pm on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Leicester

Arsenal -1 handicap with odds of @1.55 on 10bet , equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals.

equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals. Arsenal clean sheet @1.70 on 10bet , indicating a 62% chance of Leicester failing to score.

, indicating a 62% chance of Leicester failing to score. Kai Havertz anytime scorer with odds of @2.00 on 10bet, representing a 50% chance for the attacker to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to beat Leicester 3-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites when they host Leicester at the weekend. Mikel Arteta knows there is no room for complacency as his team looks to keep up the relentless pace required to win the Premier League.

Arteta’s side have finished 2nd in the last two league campaigns. City beat them to the title by two points last season, but Arsenal are poised to push Pep Guradiola’s team all the way once again.

The Gunners were moments away from going top of the league with a win at the Etihad last weekend. They had to defend for their lives after Leandro Trossard was sent off and the pressure eventually told as John Stones netted the equaliser in the final minutes.

Leicester won the Championship under Enzo Maresca last season. They were the runaway leaders for a long period, but a poor run of results meant they wound up finishing just a point ahead of Ipswich. The club were then searching for a manager to lead them in the top flight when Maresca made the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Steve Cooper was the man chosen by the Foxes. He was sacked by Nottingham Forest last season and has a point to prove with his new club.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Leicester

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Saka, Rice, Partey, Martinelli; Jesus, Havertz

The probable lineup for Leicester in the "system of play."

Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Winks, Ndidi, El Khannouss; Ayew, Mavididi, Vardy

Arsenal Hunting for Goals Against the Foxes

Leicester have a poor record against Arsenal, losing their last five clashes with the Gunners. The Foxes have scored an average of just 0.6 goals during those matches, 1.8 less than their opponents. Therefore, we are backing Arsenal to win by at least two goals here.

Nine of Mikel Arteta’s side’s last home 10 wins in the Premier League have been by a margin of two goals or more. During that time period, they have dropped points in just three outings at the Emirates and scored an average of 2.38 goals per game.

The Foxes are winless after five matches. They have managed to secure three draws, but this is their toughest test yet.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet 1: Arsenal -1 Handicap @ 1.55 with 10bet

Leicester Set to Struggle Against Gunners’ Defence

Arsenal boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and they look solid once again. As a result, we are backing the home side to keep a clean sheet in Saturday’s game.

The Gunners have conceded an average of 0.6 goals per game this season. Last term, they conceded an average of 0.76 goals per Premier League game. The underlying data suggests that was no fluke as their xGA of 0.74 per match was the lowest in the Premier League.

Leicester have failed to score in three of their last four head-to-heads with Arsenal. They were absent from the top flight last season when the Gunners had their most solid defence so the Foxes could struggle to get through here.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet 2: Arsenal Clean Sheet @ 1.70 with 10bet

Havertz is a Huge Threat

Kai Havertz has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign coming into the weekend. The forward brings so much to the attack and we are tipping him to contribute with a goal this weekend.

Havertz has netted two goals in the league thus far, slightly underperforming his xG of 2.3. The German has the physical and technical prowess to trouble any defence. His stature makes him a threat in the air and Arsenal have looked dangerous when crossing the ball into the box.

Kai is taking on a Leicester defence that have an average xGA of 1.63 after five league matches, so he should get opportunities to score.

Arsenal vs Leicester Bet 3: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @ 2.00 with 10bet