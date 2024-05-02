Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to keep pressure on Man City

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s Premier League date with Bournemouth, including 3.60 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

After winning a thrilling north London derby, Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester City but having played a game more.

The Gunners must be perfect in their remaining three fixtures and hope the champions slip up in their last four if they’re to be crowned new Premier League winners.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.31 with 10bet

First goal (15-minute intervals) - 1-15 minutes @ 2.41 with 10bet

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Arsenal @ 3.60 with 10bet

A tough test awaits the north London club as Bournemouth visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries gave the hosts a massive scare last season when they took a 2-0 lead in the corresponding fixture only to lose 3-2 thanks to a late strike from Reiss Nelson.

Andoni Iraola’s troops are probably the most improved side in the division as they enter this weekend in 10th place, level on points with ninth-placed Chelsea.

Gooners wouldn’t want a repeat of last year’s issues when the visitors struck in the first minute as a comeback may not be so easy against this Bournemouth side.

Purple patch for King Kai

The latter half of the Premier League season has been kind to Kai Havertz. After scoring just four goals in his first 24 games, he netted eight times in his last 11 matches.

The German is on a run of three goals and an assist in his previous two league games and is likely to get some joy against the Bournemouth defence.

Just like he did against Spurs, Havertz uses his height to great advantage in open play and setpieces, where Arsenal have been efficient this season.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 2.31 with 10bet

Early fireworks

Arsenal have been unrelenting at the Emirates this season. The Gunners swept away their opponents on several occasions.

Throughout the season, they’ve scored 12 of their total 85 goals in the first 15 minutes of a game. Five of those have come in north London.

They also snuck in their opener against Tottenham last Sunday inside 15 minutes, indicating their ability to unlock defences early.

Bournemouth conceded six goals in the first quarter of an hour in the league, four of those arriving on their travels.

Considering the history of early goals in this fixture, it won’t be a surprise if there’s a goal not long after the first whistle.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: First goal (15-minute intervals) - 1-15 minutes @ 2.41 with 10bet

Never looking back

Once Mikel Arteta’s side grab a halftime lead in the Premier League, they hardly let it slip. In fact, at the Emirates, they’ve won all 16 games where they enjoyed winning at the break.

The Gunners haven’t lost at halftime in their last 16 games and they have beaten Bournemouth in each of their last six head-to-heads.

The Cherries haven’t got the better of their hosts in their last eight meetings in all competitions.

Three of their last four clashes between these two ended in an Arsenal victory at both halftime and fulltime.