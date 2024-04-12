Arsenal vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to consolidate top spot

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Aston Villa’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday evening, including 4.40 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

Arsenal will feel hard-done-by after not getting a penalty decision in the dying seconds of their Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Bayern Munich in midweek.

It means the Gunners have it all to do next week in Germany. But for now, Mikel Arteta must get his charges focused on the hunt for the Premier League title.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Arsenal & Yes @ 2.50 with 10bet

Winning margin - Arsenal by two goals @ 4.00 with 10bet

Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins @ 4.40 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

With seven games to go before this weekend, Arsenal are top of the standings on goal difference, thanks to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United last week.

However, they have some tricky ties on their way to a potential title, starting with hosting top-four chasing Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Villa themselves were involved in European action on Thursday and must now turn their attention to securing Champions League football for next season.

The Lions are currently fifth and level on points with Tottenham in fourth. They also have Manchester United 11 points behind, so slipping up now is not an option for Villa.

Nearly perfect

Arteta’s troops are on an incredible run in 2024, losing only an FA Cup tie against Liverpool. They’ve been near perfect in the league, only drawing to City two weeks ago.

They’re on a run off 11 Premier League victories with five of them coming at the Emirates. The Gunners will surely have revenge on their minds for that 1-0 defeat to Villa in December.

Unai Emery’s men have been strong at Villa Park but struggled on the road this term. They seemed to have put that right, being undefeated in eight of their last nine away games.

However, their last three fixtures against London opposition ended with two draws and a loss. With Arsenal in fine league form, it’s difficult to see anything but a home win.

Having said that, the two goals Arsenal conceded during the week should leave them doubtful at the back, opening the way for Villa to score.

Three of the last five head-to-heads ended with both teams scoring on the day.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Arsenal & Yes @ 2.50 with 10bet

Efficiency in front of goal

In their 11-game unbeaten run, Arsenal have scored at least twice in 10 of them. They’ve banished teams with three, four, five and six goals in that run.

Of their 12 wins at home, their most popular winning margin has been by two goals, occurring five times at the Emirates.

Two of their last five meetings with Aston Villa ended with the Gunners winning by two goals, a possibility on Sunday evening.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Arsenal by two goals @ 4.00 with 10bet

Chasing the Golden Boot

If Aston Villa can breach the Arsenal rearguard, one man is more than capable of doing so. After coming back from injury, Ollie Watkins bagged a brace last weekend against Brentford.

Watkins has scored four goals in seven personal Premier League head-to-heads with the Gunners.

The Englishman also has the added incentive of drawing level with this season’s Golden Boot leader Erling Haaland.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Ollie Watkins @ 4.40 with 10bet