How to Bet on Arsenal this Season with Martinelli and Saka Returning

There’s no doubt that Arsenal have felt the absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, what will happen when they’re available again?

Arsenal have one final chance to secure a trophy this season. That trophy just happens to be the most difficult one to win.

Saka and Martinelli Provide Double Boost for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta finds himself in a tough situation at the moment as far as the Premier League is concerned. It’s still not over mathematically, but with 15 points separating them from Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea, it seems inevitable.

The Gunners are also out of the FA Cup and League Cup, so they only have one chance of ending Arteta’s trophy drought - the Champions League. There is a problem on that front, however, as they are probably going to end up facing Real Madrid in the next round.

Arsenal were fantastic in the Round of 16, netting seven past PSV in the first leg away, and they’ll finish the job at home. Scoring 7+ goals over two legs in the knockout stages of the world’s greatest club competition is mightily impressive. Still, the next round - whether it’s Real or Atletico - will prove to be much challenging.

A major advantage, however, is the return of both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, both of whom add a whole different level of threat. It’s unlikely Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz will play again this season, but the absence of Martinelli and Saka has been noticeable and will offer a huge boost.

Though they found their shooting boots in the Netherlands, a lack of forward options cost them against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. Their return dramatically increases their chances on the international stage, and can you really bet against Martinelli to score this weekend?

Are Arsenal Genuine Champions League Title Contenders?

With European silverware all the Gunners have left to play for, they can practically focus all their energy on the Champions League. However, if they are to go all the way, they’ll face a difficult journey. This is why they are priced at 7.00 and behind four other clubs on the list of favourites.

Arsenal’s route is a tough one, too, because their reward for seeing off PSV will be a two-legged clash with Los Blancos or Atletico. If they get past that, Paris Saint-Germain are most likely to stand between them and a spot in the final. Considering their recent results, it seems like a difficult task.

Should Saka return in time for the Spanish clashes, he could be a real threat to either Madrid side, and his sheer presence would offer a huge psychological boost for Arteta and his side. However, there are still uncertainties about when exactly he’ll be back.

With goalscorers coming back, the goal market might be one to consider when it comes to Arsenal for the rest of the season. They have only failed to score in five of their last 20 games across all competitions, so more goals seem likely as their key players return.

However, 11 of those matches ended with both teams scoring - and either Madrid side will be confident on that front.

Arteta’s side have been tough to beat in 2024/25, but conquering Europe might prove more challenging. Other markets may offer better options.