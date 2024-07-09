Argentina vs Canada Predictions: Messi to Sail Into the Final

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts: Argentina vs Canada ahead of their Copa America semi-final match on Wednesday

Argentina vs Canada Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Argentina vs Canada

Argentina should be expected to win against Canada by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Argentina will face Canada on Wednesday morning to determine who will be in the 2024 Copa America final. After three group wins without conceding, Argentina were given a scare from Ecuador, but Lionel Scaloni’s side were strong and came out on top in the penalty shootout.

It was a similar story for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Venezuela before prevailing on penalties. Yet, this will be a far more difficult tie for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Canada fell to a 2-0 defeat against Argentina in the opening Copa America fixture, a game dominated by the holders and another repeat result seems likely. The new head coach believes countering will be their main hope of springing an upset.

Probable Lineups for Argentina vs Canada

The probable lineup for Argentina in the "system of play."

Martinez, Tagliafico, Martinez, Romero, Molina, Mac Allister, Fernandez, de Paul, Gonzalez, Martinez, Messi

The probable lineup for Canada in the "system of play."

Crepeau, Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Osorio, Shaffelburg, David, Laryea, Larin

Hosts to breeze into the final

A last-gasp Ecuador equaliser made for a nervous ending for Argentina in the quarter-finals. Despite Lionel Messi missing the penalty, his teammates backed him up and got him over the line.

That was the first time Argentina did not win inside 90 minutes at the Copa America, having previously won all three group stage matches without conceding.

Their opener was against Canada, who they comfortably beat 2-0. Finishing with an xG of 3.38 compared to 1.0 for the CONCACAF nation, it was clear Argentina should have won by a wider margin.

The gulf in class is evident, and Lionel Scaloni’s squad can qualify for the final with ease inside 90 minutes. No penalties are required this time round.

Argentina vs Canada Bet 1: Argentina Victory @ 1.36 with 10bet

Martinez to secure the golden boot

Lionel Messi has yet to score a single goal at the 2024 Copa America. While it feels as though that is likely to change, the Inter Miami striker might be waiting for that magic moment in the final.

Still, it’s hard to look past Lautaro Martinez, who has already scored four goals and is leading the race to win the golden boot.

Inter Milan’s striker has been prolific in front of goal, taking any chance falling his way. He retained his place against Ecuador, despite Messi returning to the lineup.

He scored against Canada at the beginning of the tournament, and he can do so again en route to the final.

Argentina vs Canada Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez Anytime Scorer @ 1.60 with 10bet

Argentina to keep Canada at bay

Having scored just two goals to get to this stage, it is fair to say Canada have outperformed expectations.

Although they managed to beat Peru 1-0, they were helped out by the CONMEBOL side receiving a red card. They also held Chile to a 0-0 draw, who also finished the match against ten men.

Canada didn’t trouble Argentina in their first match, and with a place in the final on the line, it appears unlikely Argentina will concede any late goals this time round.