Almeria vs Cadiz Predictions and Betting Tips: Scrappy affair expected in the battle of relegated clubs

We share predictions and betting tips for the final La Liga game for both Almeria and Cadiz, including 5.60 odds on the correct score.

+

After two years in the Spanish top flight, Almeria must head back down to the Segunda division.

They enter the final game rooted to the foot of the table and with only two victories all season.

Almeria vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 2.60 with Betfred

Double chance & both teams to score - Cadiz & No @ 3.40 with Betfred

Correct score - 1-1 @ 5.60 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Betfred? Learn all about the Betfred promo code

Haven't joined Betfred yet? Explore our comprehensive Betfred registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

Pepe Mel’s troops have one final chance to give their fans something to cheer about as they’re yet to register a home victory in La Liga.

It may help that their opponents this Saturday are fellow relegated side Cadiz, who visit the Power Horse Stadium after confirming their dropdown with last week’s draw.

The Yellow Submarine have spent just four years in the top division and now face life in the second tier but they will want to sign off with a bang here at the weekend.

A repeat of history

Almeria are yet to bag three points at the Power Horse Stadium. However, their only two wins arrived since Round 29, albeit against teams in the current bottom six.

Victory here could see Mel’s side leapfrog Granada into 19th place as the home side can go down with their heads held high.

However, the hosts have only beaten Cadiz once in eight home games, that win coming in the Segunda Division (D3, L4).

Four of the last five head-to-heads between these teams ended with the spoils being shared.

Considering Cadiz only won one game away from home this term, this one could be heading for a draw.

Almeria vs Cadiz Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ 2.60 with Betfred

Worst defence against the worst attack

If there’s to be a winner from Saturday’s fixture, the visitors are likely to snatch the points. They’ve only lost one of their last five league games, that being to champions Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s troops recorded their first victory on the road in Round 36 with a shock 1-0 win over Sevilla.

Their challenge is to register consecutive away wins in La Liga for the first time since October 2020.

The visitors can depend on Almeria’s poor defence that has shipped 74 goals all season, the most for any club in the division.

However, Cadiz’s form in front of goal is the worst in La Liga as they’ve only netted 25 goals. Whatever the result, this fixture is destined to be low-scoring.

Almeria vs Cadiz Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Cadiz & No @ 3.40 with Betfred

Deadlocked again

Draws are a common occurrence between these teams. The hosts were deadlocked in 12 of their 37 league fixtures this term (32%).

Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine ended 15 games level with their opponents (41%). Their joint-most popular scoreline was 1-1, accounting for 20% of their games away from home.

Four of their last five head-to-heads ended 1-1, including the reverse fixture at the start of the campaign.