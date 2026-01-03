Algeria vs DR Congo predictions: High-flyers to cause problems

Our betting expert expects a close affair between two in-form teams, which could end in a draw after 90 minutes or be edged by DR Congo.

Best bets for Algeria vs DR Congo

First goal - Algeria at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Double chance - Draw/ DR Congo at odds of 1.85 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.08 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Algeria 1-1 DR Congo

Algeria 1-1 DR Congo Goalscorers prediction: Algeria: Riyad Mahrez; DR Congo: Cedric Bakambu

Algeria have already booked their place in the last-16 of this Africa Cup of Nations after two games. Back-to-back wins against Sudan and Burkina Faso underscored their credentials as one of the favourites to beat this year.

As a team that have won both of their AFCON titles on North African soil, Algeria can’t be looked over in this tournament. They’re yet to complete their group games, and still have a match against Equatorial Guinea on New Year’s Eve.

Vladimir Petkovic is expected to rotate his side in preparation for this fixture against DR Congo, which is more important. The Leopards are dark horses at this tournament, and have lived up to the hype so far.

The two-time winners have gone through a drought, having not won AFCON for 52 years. After successfully winning the World Cup Qualifiers playoffs, they’ve booked their plane to North America next year.

As a result, confidence is likely high in the camp, and Sebastien Desabre’s men could well end their nation’s AFCON drought. DR Congo were undefeated in their group, with their 1-1 draw against Senegal being the standout fixture.

Probable lineups for Algeria vs DR Congo

Algeria expected lineup: Zidane, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri, Boudaoui, Bennacer, Mahrez, Chaibi, Amoura, Bounedjah

DR Congo expected lineup: Mpasi-Nzau, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Kayembe, Sadiki, Mbuku, Bakambu

Striking early

Playing on North African soil has been beneficial for Algeria in the past. As such, Petkovic’s men could try to push for an early advantage in this match to settle any nerves. They netted first in five of their last six internationals, and with Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah, they’ll be a threat in the early knockings.

Mahrez has already scored as early as the second minute at this AFCON, so it’s not impossible that he will net early again. Having scored three goals, he also co-leads the scoring charts in the competition, so he should never be written off.

DR Congo aren’t used to conceding first, but it can happen when they come up against quality opposition. Their recent World Cup playoff final against Nigeria saw them concede the opening goal within the first three minutes.

Evenly matched

It is difficult to separate these teams. Algeria are currently ranked 34th in the latest world rankings. Meanwhile, DR Congo are in 56th place, but they are an improving nation and high on confidence.

The Leopards are on an eight-game unbeaten run. They’ve won seven of those, with their only draw being against Senegal on Matchday 2. Moreover, the Teranga Lions were the ones to beat DR Congo last.

Algeria are on a similar run of eight consecutive matches without a loss, excluding their Arab Cup exploits because they fielded a completely different team. They also dominate the head-to-head record, having secured two wins across the last five meetings.

However, three of their last four meetings ended in stalemates. With both teams in great spirits, this match could end in a draw inside regulation time.

Quality in attack at both ends

The Algerians have scored plenty of goals lately. The Desert Foxes netted four goals in their first two AFCON group games, at an average of two goals per match. Eleven goals in their last five internationals suggest they’re good enough to find the net on Tuesday.

The same applies to DR Congo, whose front line is led by Cedric Bakambu. He was rested the last time out and scored the opening goal against Senegal, so he knows what it takes to score against a quality defence.

Seven goals in their previous four outings are an indication that the Leopards won’t struggle to find the back of the net. Two of their last three head-to-heads saw both teams score, so a similar outcome is expected in this match.

