Algeria vs Angola Predictions and Betting Tips: The North African side to dominate

As the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions, more was expected from Algeria in the last tournament.

Competing in their 20th finals, the Desert Foxes must set the tone from the start.

On Monday night they will open their 2023 tournament account against Angola at the Stade de Bouaké.

Algeria vs Angola Betting Tips

Algeria to win @ 1.43 with Supabets

Algeria clean sheet @ 1.61 with Supabets

Algeria to win by more than two goals @ 4.45 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The North Africans will know that the Black Sable Antelopes pose the biggest threat to their qualification out of Group D, highlighting the need for a professional performance and three points.

This competition represents Angola’s ninth appearance at the finals. Unfortunately, the Central African nation have never progressed past the quarter-finals, which they reached in 2008 and 2010.

The 34th edition of the tournament in the Ivory Coast offers Pedro Goncalves’ charges a great opportunity to qualify for the next round, with Burkina Faso and Mauritania making up the rest of Group D.

A record without much blemish

Since they failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Algeria have lost just one international friendly against Sweden.

Djamel Belmadi has incredible world talents at his disposal including the likes of Islam Slimani, Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Ismael Bennace and key man Riyad Mahrez.

These players should be capable of sweeping Angola aside. However, the Antelopes will be clinging to the fact that of the three times they’ve met Algeria, they haven’t lost.

Their one victory came in a World Cup qualification match in 2005 and the other two games ended in goalless draws.

Algeria vs Angola Betting Tip 1: Algeria to win @ 1.43 with Supabets

Lack of significant goal threats

In addition to Algeria’s attacking arsenal, they’re quite strong defensively. The Desert Foxes have kept three consecutive clean sheets and conceded just two goals in their last five games.

Over their previous 10 internationals, they’ve shipped an average of 0.5 goals per game, making them difficult to break down.

Angola can expect a tough night in the goals department as they’ve failed to find the net in each of their last five fixtures.

Goncalves’ men last scored in July 2023. Angola’s leading goalscorer in their AFCON squad is Gelson Dala who’s hit the back of the net 14 times in 34 appearances.

Dala’s last goal for his country came in an AFCON qualifier in 2018.

Algeria vs Angola Betting Tip 2: Algeria clean sheet @ 1.61 with Supabets

Firing Foxes

Algeria have goals in them. The two-time champions racked up 12 goals in their last four internationals, averaging three goals per game.

To make a statement to the rest of the AFCON line-up, expect Belmadi’s men to be goal-hungry on Monday night.