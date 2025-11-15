Albania vs England predictions: England to maintain 100% record

Group K is already decided with one match left in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Will Thomas Tuchel alter his squad for the trip to Tirana?

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Albania 0-2 England

Goalscorers prediction – Albania: N/A – England: Kane, Saka

Albania play their eighth and final game of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday. They host an England side that have topped Group K with ease. Meanwhile, the Albanians have already secured second place and a chance to qualify via the playoffs.

Albania secured a narrow away win over Andorra on Thursday night. It was much-needed since England defeated Serbia at Wembley at the same time. Defeat for Serbia and all three points for Albania means they are four points ahead of Serbia with one game remaining.

The backbone of Albania’s success in this qualifying campaign has been their defence. They’ve conceded just three goals in seven matches, two of which were conceded against England at Wembley. It will be interesting to see how Albania approach this fixture, since there’s nothing at stake. They’ll be desperate to avoid key injuries before their crunch playoff game.

England have won all seven of their qualifying games to date. Thomas Tuchel’s men have scored 20 goals with no reply. It’s an incredibly efficient qualifying campaign and bodes well for the Three Lions to have a successful tournament next summer.

As with Albania, Sunday’s game carries little at stake for the visitors. This allows Tuchel to rest some players or limit their minutes to avoid burnout.

Probable lineups for Albania vs England

Albania expected lineup: Strakosha, Hysaj, Mitaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Shehu, Asllani, Broja, Hoxha, Laci, Manaj

England expected lineup: Pickford, O’Reilly, Stones, Guehi, James, Henderson, Wharton, Eze, Bellingham, Saka, Kane

England to lead early

It can’t be overstated just how impressive England have been in this qualifying campaign. Tuchel’s men have been clinical in front of goal and even more formidable at the back. They have scored first in their last ten successive matches, which has helped them gain control of matches.

England have led at half-time in their last five matches. Although there is little need for England to push hard in Tirana, we expect them to aim for an early advantage and take control of the match.

The betting markets believe there is only a 50% chance of England leading at half-time and going on to win the game. This is well below the likely probability, given the head-to-head data and England’s current form.

Albania vs England Bet 1: England – England (half-time – full-time) at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Backing a fourth shutout against Albania

England have kept a clean sheet in their last three meetings with the Albanians. The betting markets believe there is only a 57.14% chance of either side keeping a clean sheet on Sunday.

This is also below the real probability, despite the game being already decided. Tuchel may rotate his squad, but there’s no doubt that England’s second string will still pose significant problems for Albania.

Albania have only managed to score one goal per game on average. Their front man, Rey Manaj, is a journeyman striker playing club football in UAE. The likes of Marc Guehi and John Stones should have no issues containing him.

Albania vs England Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Low stakes make Unders appealing

Interestingly, two of England’s last three victories over Albania have ended 2-0. We’re backing a third 2-0 win in four meetings this weekend. With neither side desperate for the win, it will ultimately come down to the calibre of players on the pitch, rather than sheer determination.

The betting markets currently believe there is only a 50% chance of two or fewer goals to be scored on Sunday. The defensive record of both nations, coupled with the state of the group, means the probability is surely higher.

Many of England’s players are preparing themselves for hectic domestic schedules this winter. Their aim would be to get through this double-header between Serbia and Albania unscathed. A solid, if unremarkable, away win on Sunday is what we anticipate at Arena Kombetare.