+

AFCON 2025 Latest Odds

We’ll go through both teams, outlining their chances of lifting the trophy by the end of the week.

List of AFCON 2025 Favourites

Based on recent form, squad strength, and past tournament performances, these nations top most AFCON betting odds and analytics models.

Our Top AFCON Favourites Morocco - 19.1%

Egypt - 12.4%

Algeria - 12.0%

Senegal - 12.3%

Nigeria - 7.3% Bet on the favourites with Betway

Morocco favourites – 1.60 Odds @betway

Morocco’s quest to end a half-century of heartbreak is almost at an end. The Atlas Lions are heavy favourites to capitalise on home ground advantage and win AFCON 2025. Walid Regrarui’s men overcame every challenge in this tournament. They performed incredibly well when they prevented the Nigerian attack from overpowering them in the semi-final.

The hosts held their nerve to take the match into a penalty shootout, which they won. A team led by African Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi have nothing to fear in the final. Additionally, Brahim Diaz has been in incredible form, scoring in Morocco’s first five AFCON fixtures. He’s joined up front by Ayoub El Kaabi, making them a dangerous duo for the visitors to handle.

Senegal top contenders – 2.30 Odds @betway

It’s hardly a surprise that Senegal have made it through to the final. This is their third AFCON final across the last four editions. The Lions of Teranga are eager to get over the disappointment of losing the 2023 final to then hosts, Cote d’Ivoire. Pape Thiaw’s charges have already been through some challenging ties against Mali and Egypt, but they’ve managed to overcome them.

The West African nation shouldn’t be discounted from causing an upset against the hosts, especially since they were the continent’s best-ranked nation recently. The visitors have a host of talented players in every position, so they are more than capable of stopping Morocco in the final.

Opta's Predictions

Our top picks are backed by the latest Opta analysis. According to their AFCON study, the following teams have the highest chances of being crowned champions this year:

Morocco- 55.36%

Senegal- 44.64%

They see Morocco as the team to beat, roaring in as the clear frontrunners with a 21.84% chance of clinching the title. However, victory won’t come easily.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers Favourites

The AFCON golden boot will also be a tussle, and the winners usually need more than four goals at least. Let’s look at the strong contenders for this position in the AFCON favourites predictions.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Despite being knocked out by the hosts, Nigeria are still in Morocco. They will compete for the bronze medal against Egypt in the lead up to the final. That means that Victor Osimhen still has a chance to clinch the Golden Boot. He’s already scored four goals, just one behind the current leader. Therefore, a brace against Egypt will put him in line to snatch another individual award.

Mohammed Salah (Egypt)

Just like Osimhen, Mo Salah is Egypt’s most crucial player. The Pharaohs also have a chance to clinch third-place, but they must overcome the West African nation. Salah registered four goals in the tournament, so he’s close behind the current leader. He will be able to tie for the Golden Boot if he gets onto the scoresheet, so he’s certainly not out of the race.

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

Currently leading the race for the Golden Boot, Brahim Diaz has been Morocco’s most valued player in this edition of AFCON. He’s scored in five consecutive matches, failing to score only in the semi-final. He leads the charts with five goals and can still fail to clinch the title if he doesn’t score and Salah or Osimhen find the back of the net. This tournament may see a three-way tie for the Golden Boot.

AFCON 2025 Fun Facts

⚽AFCON is one of the most unpredictable major tournaments, with more different champions than the Euros or Copa América. 🇲🇦 Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, boosting expectations ahead of AFCON 2025. 🏟️ No host nation has won AFCON more than once on home soil, giving Morocco a chance to make history. 🇪🇬 Egypt are the only country to win AFCON three times in a row (2006, 2008, 2010), a record that still stands. 🇩🇿 Algeria went 35 matches unbeaten between 2018 and 2022, one of the longest runs in African football history. 🇸🇳 Senegal won their first AFCON title in 2021 without losing a single match. 🇳🇬 Nigeria have reached the knockout stage in every AFCON since 2006, making them one of the most consistent teams in the competition. 🥅 The AFCON Golden Boot is usually won with just 4–6 goals, fewer than in most major tournaments. 🔄 Group winners do not always go on to win AFCON, with several champions finishing second in their group. 🌟 Underdog teams regularly reach the AFCON semi-finals, which is why long-term predictions often come with high odds.

AFCON 2025 Predictions FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions about the 2025 AFCON favourites predictions:

Who is the favourite to win the AFCON?

Morocco are the favouritesto win the AFCON tournament, and it’s not just because they are the hosts. The Atlas Lions came through their group unbeaten and boast a squad full of exceptional talent.

Can an underdog team win the AFCON?

In a traditional sense, an underdog is unlikely to win this edition of AFCON, although it has happened in the past. Senegal will go into the final as underdogs, but they’re ranked second on the continent, and are strong contenders overall.