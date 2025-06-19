LAFC vs Esperance Tunis predictions: Home advantage to count

We share three expert LAFC vs Esperance Tunis predictions for their Club World Cup match on 21 June 2025, including value on the total goals market.

Our betting expert expects a home win for LAFC in their match against Esperance Tunis on Saturday.

Best bets for LAFC vs Esperance Tunis

1x2 - LAFC at odds of 1.94 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

LAFC totals - Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.15 on Betway

We expect LAFC to win 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Having lost their opening Club World Cup fixtures 2-0, both sides must bag three points on Saturday morning to have a chance at qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

LAFC was likely disappointed by their performance against Chelsea in what was the first-ever competitive match between American and English opposition. They struggled defensively in the early exchanges but did manage to create some opportunities.

Poor finishing in the final third let them down on the day, but they were able to cause the Europa Conference League champions some issues. Steve Cherundolo will hope that his team can correct their attack in front of their ‘home’ crowd in Nashville this weekend.

Meanwhile, Esperance Tunis were dominated by Brazilian outfit Flamengo in their Group D opener. Maher Kanzari faces a big challenge if his side hopes to advance from the group. They know that they will return to Africa if they lose in Tennessee, which makes this fixture even more important and entertaining to watch.

Probably lineups for LAFC vs Esperance Tunis

LAFC expected lineup: Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Igor Jesus; Delgado, Tillman; Ordaz, Bouanga, Ebobisse

Esperance Tunis expected lineup: Ben Said; Ben Ali, Meriah, Tougai, Ben Hamida; Guenichi, Ogbelu; Yan Sasse, Jebali, Belaili; Rodrigo Rodrigues

Home soil advantage

Although they lost to Chelsea, LAFC showed that they can cause problems for other sides in Group D. Denis Bouanga and David Martínez almost tied the score for the MLS side while it was still 1-0. However, they lacked potent finishing.

They will certainly consider the form they were in before the competition started. The Black and Gold were on a 10-game unbeaten run, having won four and drawn 6. This includes their play-in fixture against Club America to grab their spot in the 2025 Club World Cup.

They’ve never faced Esperance Tunis before, so there are no previous statistics to observe. Also, the African outfit will be filled with confidence. They expect to overcome LAFC on Saturday, especially given their unbeaten run of 11 games before their match against Flamengo.

However, the US-based side could edge this thriller. This is because they will have some form of home advantage, even though Geodis Park is a long way from Los Angeles.

The Red and Yellow’s first attack came after 67 minutes in their opening game, which is why leaning on LAFC to win this one is worth backing.

LAFC vs Esperance Tunis Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - LAFC at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Esperance to exploit leaky defence

It was unfortunate that LAFC weren’t able to net in their last match. They were good value for at least one goal with an xG of 0.82. Four out of seven shots were on target, and one was a clear scoring opportunity.

They may get some joy against the Tunisian champions, given that the blank against Chelsea was their first since April. In addition, four of their previous five matches have seen both teams find the back of the net.

The African side could exploit LAFC’s leaky defence. Before Esperance lost to Flamengo, they had only failed to score in two of their previous 10 games in a row. Therefore, they’re more than capable of hurting the American backline.

LAFC vs Esperance Tunis Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Free-scoring LAFC to resume prolificacy

Even if Maher Kanzari's troops score against the MLS team, conceding two goals from Flamengo last week doesn't look good. Before that match, the last time that they shipped two goals in a game was back in March. However, that shows that they’re used to playing against tough opponents.

LAFC’s attack will be keen to get on the scoresheet, especially with players such as Ebobisse, Bouanga, and Olivier Giroud in their ranks. Excluding last week’s game, the Black and Gold have a staggering record of scoring a minimum of two goals in their previous 10 consecutive fixtures.

They’re likely to find the net at least twice this weekend, considering that Flamengo took 11 shots with three big chances against Esperance. The Brazilian side have enjoyed 22 touches and nine shots inside the Tunisian penalty area, which is good news for LAFC.