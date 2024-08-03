Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards in Stellenbosch

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the MTN 8 quarter-final battle between Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy.

Stellenbosch ended their PSL season with a whimper but they’ve proven to come good at knock-out football.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Match result - Draw @ 3.18 with Betway

Odds courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.



The Western Cape outfit were knocked out in the semi-finals of the MTN 8 last season by eventual winners, Orlando Pirates.

However, Stellies still secured silverware after lifting the Carling Knockout Cup where they saw off Sunday’s opponents.

There will undoubtedly be a scent of revenge in the air for TS Galaxy when they arrive at the Danie Craven Stadium this weekend.

After losing out on penalties to Stellies in the Knockout Cup final last term, the Rockets will be determined to make their mark in their debut MTN 8 campaign.

With Sead Ramovic set to remain at the helm after rumours of North Africa calling him were quelled, TS Galaxy are a serious prospect this term.

Having said that, they must improve their form on the road if they’re to book a spot in the last four of this competition.

Finding the groove

Stellenbosch haven’t been involved in much pre-season action, which could be to their detriment.

Inevitably, it will take Steve Barker’s men a while to find their groove, something that the visitors can capitalise on.

The hosts had a poor end to last season as they were winless in their final five games, losing all three of their final matches, resulting in them losing out on a CAF Champions League spot.

TS Galaxy notched an impressive 2-1 victory against Augsburg last month, which should give them hope of piercing the heart of the Stellenbosch defence.

Four of the last five meetings between these teams produced goals at both ends.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score

History suggests expecting goals

With both teams likely to find the back of the net, there is an argument that it may be more than once a piece.

80% of their previous five meetings have seen more than two goals scored on the day. Minimal squad disruptions on both sides means there could be goals on Sunday.

The hosts averaged 2.1 goals per league game at the Danie Craven Stadium last term while the visitors averaged 1.5 goals on the road.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals

Deadlocked

The Rockets have made rapid strides under Sead Ramovic’s leadership, securing their highest-ever finish in the PSL last term.

However, their away form leaves a lot to be desired as they only registered two league victories on the road.

The good news for TS Galaxy is that Stellies have been in poor form, their last competitive victory coming at the start of May this year.

While they may not have enough to break their away curse, the visitors can at least take Stellenbosch to spot kicks.

It’s worth noting that three of TS Galaxy’s four Carling Knockout ties went to penalties, not a far-fetched scenario for Sunday’s fixture.