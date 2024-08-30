Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts to book their spot in another cup final

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for MTN 8 semi-final second-leg fixture between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.

+

A place in the MTN 8 final is still up for grabs after these teams played out a thrilling draw during the week in Cape Town.

Orlando Pirates are seeking to become the first side to win the tournament three times on the bounce, following back-to-back MTN 8 titles.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.72 with Betway

Orlando Pirates clean sheet

First goal - Orlando Pirates

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jose Riveiro’s men will be happy to be back in their hunting ground at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, a venue that hasn’t been kind to Cape Town City.

The Cape side held their own in midweek in what was essentially a game of two halves but Eric Tinkler’s men must break the curse of Orlando if they are to qualify for the final.

If the Citizens can walk away with a positive result, they will have booked a fourth final in this competition. But Pirates have an important away goal, which could settle the tie.

History at home

Amabakabaka are certainly more comfortable at the Orlando Stadium. They won 60% of their home league games last season compared to a 33% win rate on the road.

They will be happy to be in front of their adoring fans for this decider and already hold an away goal advantage, meaning the impetus lies with the visitors.

City’s record against the hosts in Soweto has been horrid, failing to win in any of their last five visits across all competitions (L4, D1).

The last time they met in this competition was in 2020 when the hosts walked away with a 1-0 win. It’s likely the home team will progress to another knockout final on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.72 with Betway

Shutting up shop

Over the last ten head-to-heads, Riveiro’s troops kept clean sheets in 50% of those fixtures.

80% of the meetings at the Orlando Stadium produced a blank for the Mother City team, a stat that Eric Tinkler's men have no choice but to break for a chance of progression here.

However, that’s easier said than done and while they did have a better second half in the reverse fixture during the week, they required a spot kick to get back on level terms.

Their task will be considerably more difficult on the highveld this weekend and it’s not a far-fetched idea for Pirates to completely shut out their opponents.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates clean sheet

First blood

It only took 15 minutes for the Buccaneers to open up the Cape Town City defence during the week.

The Sowetan giants opened the scoring in seven of their last ten games against Tinkler’s charges.

With the attacking gems at Rivero’s disposal and the fact that they’re back at home, the Sea Robbers should strike first on Saturday.