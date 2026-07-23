FC Zirl Overview

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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi Final

Koulibaly sends a rousing message to Al-Hilal fans ahead of the decisive phase Kalidou Koulibaly, Al-Hilal’s seasoned centre-back, has issued a defiant rallying cry to the club’s s

The Senegalese star believes in the manager’s ability. This unequivocal vote of confidence underscores the player’s conviction that the head coach possesses the strategic acumen, leadership credentials and match-day nous required to guide the team to silverware. Such public endorsement is no mere formality; it signals unity in the dressing room, reassures supporters and sends a clear message to rivals that the squad backs its leader’s vision. For the Senegalese star, faith in the manager’s ability translates into on-pitch commitment, with the forward known for relentless work-rate, clinical finishing and an unselfish willingness to press high when required. In short, the player’s belief is contagious, and it could prove decisive when the big moments arrive.

Al Khaleej vs Al HilalAl Hilal
Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro League

Video: Al-Hilal legend: Inzaghi has learnt his lesson and restored the club’s leadership In a candid post-match interview, the veteran Al-Hilal icon praised head coach Simone Inzag

Al-Azraq is back on track Al-Azraq has returned to form, reclaiming the consistency and swagger that propelled the club to prominence. After a brief spell of inconsistent results that raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike, the team has reset its sights on silverware. The coaching staff has refined tactics, shored up defence, and reignited the attack, resulting in a run of convincing victories that mirrors the side’s earlier success. The dressing-room unity, long seen as Al-Azraq’s secret weapon, has been re-forged through targeted recruitment and patient leadership. New signings have slotted in seamlessly, adding depth without disrupting the core identity. Senior players now lead by example, setting a high work-rate and maintaining a positive mindset that filters through the squad. This harmony was evident in last weekend’s come-from-behind win, when every player tracked back, pressed high, and celebrated goals as if they were long-awaited trophies. Supporters, too, have p

Al Khaleej vs Al HilalAl Hilal
Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro League

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadari has claimed that he anticipated Morocco’s Yassine Bono’s “miraculous” save by 23 years. The veteran shot-stopper, renowned for his experience an

Al-Hadari heaped praise on the performance of the Black Atlas star, singling out his command on the ball, his incisive runs and his ability to unlock defences with a single pass. The veteran goalkeeper underlined the forward’s maturity, noting that he has grown into a complete player capable of influencing games in multiple ways. Al-Hadari stressed that the 23-year-old’s work-rate and off-the-ball movement create headaches for opposition back lines, and he highlighted the player’s willingness to track back and press as a key factor in the team’s recent defensive solidity. He also pointed out that the star’s confidence is contagious, lifting the entire squad and inspiring younger teammates to aim higher. According to Al-Hadari, the forward’s blend of technical ability and physicality makes him a rare talent, and he expressed confidence that bigger stages await the player in the near future.

Al Hilal vs Al KholoodAl Hilal
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Otelul Galati crestOtelul Galati21104314
D
W
2Universitatea Craiova crestUniversitatea Craiova11004043
W
3Corvinul Hunedoara crestCorvinul Hunedoara11003033
W
4FC FCSB crestFC FCSB11002023
W
5Universitatea Cluj crestUniversitatea Cluj11002113
W
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