Video: Al-Hilal legend: Inzaghi has learnt his lesson and restored the club’s leadership In a candid post-match interview, the veteran Al-Hilal icon praised head coach Simone Inzag

Al-Azraq is back on track Al-Azraq has returned to form, reclaiming the consistency and swagger that propelled the club to prominence. After a brief spell of inconsistent results that raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike, the team has reset its sights on silverware. The coaching staff has refined tactics, shored up defence, and reignited the attack, resulting in a run of convincing victories that mirrors the side’s earlier success. The dressing-room unity, long seen as Al-Azraq’s secret weapon, has been re-forged through targeted recruitment and patient leadership. New signings have slotted in seamlessly, adding depth without disrupting the core identity. Senior players now lead by example, setting a high work-rate and maintaining a positive mindset that filters through the squad. This harmony was evident in last weekend’s come-from-behind win, when every player tracked back, pressed high, and celebrated goals as if they were long-awaited trophies. Supporters, too, have p