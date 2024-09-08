Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Dallas Cowboys will be aiming to start their season with a victory as they square off against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field this Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys wrapped up the 2023 season with a strong 12-5 record and clinched the NFC East crown. However, their playoff run was cut short by the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard round.

On the other hand, the Browns finished their season with an 11-6 record, securing the second spot in the AFC North. Their postseason hopes were dashed by the Houston Texans, who knocked them out in the Wildcard round.

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT, at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio. That translates to 9:25 pm BST in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT/ 9:25 pm BST Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns impressed with an 11-win season last year despite a string of injuries that tested their depth. The loss of leading rusher Nick Chubb after just two games and quarterback Deshaun Watson’s absence after six games forced the team to shuffle through four different quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco, who played a crucial role in their playoff push.

As Chubb is expected to miss the first four games of the season, the Browns are pinning their hopes on a fully healthy Watson to steer them toward a deep playoff run.

This year, the Browns opted not to re-sign Flacco and instead brought in Jameis Winston from the New Orleans Saints as Watson's backup. Tyler Huntley, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, joins as the third-string quarterback.

With Chubb sidelined, the Browns added D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to bolster the backfield alongside Jerome Ford, who stepped up in Chubb’s absence last season. However, they chose not to bring back Kareem Hunt, who contributed 411 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Cleveland Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Conklin Tackle Questionable Knee N. Chubb Running back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL J. Wills Tackle Out Knee - MCL H. Adeniji Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Williams Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dallas capped off the 2023 season tied with San Francisco and Detroit for the second-best league record at 12-5. Despite their impressive regular-season performance, they stumbled in the playoffs yet again, falling to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard round. In response, owner and general manager Jerry Jones vowed to go “all in” during the offseason, but the moves didn’t quite live up to the hype.

The Cowboys had a rather muted offseason, opting for subtle adjustments rather than splashy signings. They lost their leading rusher, Tony Pollard, and re-signed Ezekiel Elliott, who had spent last season with New England. Royce Freeman was also added to bolster the running back depth.

On a brighter note, Dallas managed to retain their top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, despite his brief holdout during training camp. However, quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t yet secured a new contract as of now.

QB Dak Prescott showcased his prowess by completing 70 percent of his passes, amassing 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns, and Lamb hauled in 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury P. Hendershot Tight end Inactive Coach's Decision S. Williams Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg S. Toney Defensive end Questionable Groin M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive end Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Stephens Tight end Out Hamstring

