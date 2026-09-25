Manchester City take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Across seven historical Champions League meetings between the two European giants, Manchester City hold the upper hand with four victories compared to PSG's two. Their most recent encounter saw Paris Saint-Germain claim a thrilling 4-2 win over City at the Parc des Princes during the 2024–25 Champions League campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, follow these primary options:

1. Official Manchester City Ticketing

Buying directly through Manchester City guarantees official access at face value.

2. Hospitality Packages

Hospitality packages are available to the general public without strict membership requirement.

How much do Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Champions League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or buy through secondary platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Direct Club Sales)

When bought directly through Manchester City (for general admission via membership access):

Standard Adult Seats: Ranges from €45 to €95 depending on seating tier (Shortside Upper vs. Longside Lower) and concession status.

Youth / Senior Discounts: Generally ranges from €25 to €60 .

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub due to high demand:

Starting / Minimum Price: Around €115 – €135 for Shortside Upper Tier seats.

Average Resale Price: Approximately €280 – €320 .

Longside Lower Tier Seats: Ranges from €170 to €250 .

Hospitality / VIP Packages: Start around €180 and can reach €2,400+ for executive boxes and tunnel access.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Manchester City head into this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory away at Manchester United in the Premier League on September 13, with Erling Haaland scoring the only goal. Earlier in that run, City beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League and defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League. They have conceded just four goals across those five games while scoring nine, and have kept two clean sheets in the process.

PSG's recent form is more mixed. Luis Enrique's side have won three of their last five, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Brest in Ligue 1 on September 13, and they beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League on September 9. However, a 2-1 defeat to Monaco and back-to-back 2-2 draws against Lille and Rennes earlier in the run show a fragility that City will look to exploit.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on January 22, 2025, when PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Paris. Across the five previous encounters on record, City have won three and PSG two, with the 2021 Champions League semi-final ties — which City won on aggregate — making up a significant portion of that history. The two clubs have scored a combined 19 goals across those five matches.



