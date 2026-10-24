Wimborne Town Overview

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Northern Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|7
|Gosport Borough
|14
|6
|3
|5
|22
|18
|4
|21
|8
|Chertsey Town
|13
|5
|5
|3
|27
|20
|7
|20
|9
|Wimborne Town
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|9
|11
|19
|10
|Taunton Town
|12
|6
|1
|5
|32
|25
|7
|19
|11
|Frome Town
|13
|5
|4
|4
|20
|16
|4
|19
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