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Wimborne Town

Wimborne Town Overview

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October 2026
FA Trophy
Taunton Town badge
Taunton Town
TAT
1
Wimborne Town badge
Wimborne Town
WIT
4
FT
Northern Premier League
Yate Town badge
Yate Town
YTT
0
Wimborne Town badge
Wimborne Town
WIT
0
FT
Northern Premier League
Wimborne Town badge
Wimborne Town
WIT
Chippenham Town badge
Chippenham Town
CHT
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Standings

Northern Premier League crestNorthern Premier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7Gosport Borough crestGosport Borough146352218421
W
L
W
W
L
8Chertsey Town crestChertsey Town135532720720
D
W
D
D
L
9Wimborne Town crestWimborne Town125432091119
D
W
L
W
W
10Taunton Town crestTaunton Town126153225719
W
W
L
D
L
11Frome Town crestFrome Town135442016419
L
W
D
D
D
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