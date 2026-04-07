Wales Overview

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Man arrested on suspicion of assault as brutal elbow video goes viral

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident that took place during a match in the third tier of Welsh football. A shocking video from the fixture has been doing the rounds on social media, with the clip quickly going viral. It shows an unsuspecting player being elbowed in the face, completely unprovoked, by an opponent. The police have now stepped in.

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UK officially launches bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom has launched a joint bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales are hoping to host the tournament in just under a decade, with the proposal including 22 stadiums. The competition would be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK and the first FIFA World Cup hosted on these shores since 1966.

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October 2026
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Standings

Dél-afrikai Köztársaság 1 crestDél-afrikai Köztársaság 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5Milan crestMilan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
6Frosinone crestFrosinone531194510
W
D
W
W
L
7Juventus crestJuventus531184410
W
L
D
W
W
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