'Disgusting' elbow incident in Welsh third tier: Man arrested on suspicion of assault after shocking clip goes viral

It has been confirmed that the man who swung his arm into the face of a rival has been taken into custody. The 35-year-old had figured in an Ardal North West League game between amateur outfits Trearddur Bay and Porthmadog FC on January 17.
Trearddur Bay announced the day after that fixture took place that one of their players, Tom Taylor, had been suspended after he was caught on camera delivering a sickening blow to a Porthmadog FC opponent. A second statement, which followed an emergency general meeting of the team’s committee, revealed that Taylor had subsequently been released.