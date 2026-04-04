Switzerland Overview

Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack ahead of the upcoming international break following the news that Alisha Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. Lehmann will miss the crucial upcoming fixtures as she stays behind to undergo treatment for a fitness issue. The Swiss Football Association (SFV) confirmed the news on Saturday.
When Sydney Schertenleib sat in front of the national media last summer, before playing in her first European Championship for hosts Switzerland at the age of 18, and declared that her "biggest goal" was to win the Ballon d'Or one day, some may have rolled their eyes.
The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.
Alisha Lehmann led the way for Switzerland Women as they maintained their perfect start to their 2027 World Cup qualification campaign, securing a convincing 4-1 victory over Malta on Saturday. The Leicester City star scored the all-important second goal as the Swiss completely overpowered their opponents, registering a total of 28 shots.
Alisha Lehmann inadvertently fired a wayward shot into an unsuspecting cameraman while recreating Ronaldinho’s iconic crossbar challenge. The Switzerland international, who now plays her club football in Italy for Como Women, is a clean striker of the ball. Not every effort can be struck perfectly, though, meaning that the odd apology and comforting hug has to be handed out.
Switzerland and Como Women's ace Alisha Lehmann has been selected as one of the torch-bearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The former Aston Villa and Juventus star moved to Como in the summer, and has now been picked to run a key part of the symbolic relay, an honour bestowed on a rare few professional athletes at the events.