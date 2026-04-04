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Switzerland

Switzerland Overview

Finland v Switzerland: UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group A

Lehmann suffers blow and leaves Swiss squad

Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack ahead of the upcoming international break following the news that Alisha Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. Lehmann will miss the crucial upcoming fixtures as she stays behind to undergo treatment for a fitness issue. The Swiss Football Association (SFV) confirmed the news on Saturday.

A. LehmannTurkiye
Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
Alisha Lehmann Switzerland Women 2024

📽️ | Lehmann hits cameraman while recreating iconic video

Alisha Lehmann inadvertently fired a wayward shot into an unsuspecting cameraman while recreating Ronaldinho’s iconic crossbar challenge. The Switzerland international, who now plays her club football in Italy for Como Women, is a clean striker of the ball. Not every effort can be struck perfectly, though, meaning that the odd apology and comforting hug has to be handed out.

A. LehmannComo Women
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October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Switzerland
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World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Switzerland
SUI
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7Juventus crestJuventus531184410
W
L
D
W
W
8Como crestComo531196310
L
W
W
W
D
9Napoli crestNapoli52127617
D
W
L
L
W
10Sassuolo crestSassuolo52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11Atalanta crestAtalanta520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
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