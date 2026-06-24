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Sweden

Sweden Overview

Felicia Schroder NXGN GFX

Why Madrid broke women's world record to sign Swedish teen

Khadija Shaw is one of the best centre-forwards in the women's game, if not the best. Winner of three successive Women's Super League Golden Boots, and scorer of more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since her move to Manchester City in 2021, it's no wonder that Chelsea were trying to bring her to west London as her contract neared its expiry this summer. But as it became apparent that the Blues were going to miss out on Shaw, it says a lot about Felicia Schroder that the Swedish teenager was next on their wish list.

NXGNReal Madrid Femenino
Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
Smilla Holmberg Arsenal composite

Arsenal Women make first signing of January transfer window

Arsenal have completed their first signing of the January transfer window as Renee Slegers' side bid to get back on track in the Women's Super League. The Gunners are eight points behind Manchester City ahead of the league's resumption this weekend and have added depth in defence as they aim to close that gap, signing a highly-rated Sweden international who suffered heartbreak at the hands of England's Lionesses at the 2025 European Championship.

Arsenal WomenWSL
Alessia Russo Ella Toone England Women Euro 2025 trophy

Euro 2029 host nation revealed as Lionesses aim for three in a row

England's Lionesses have learned the location of their next European Championship title defence after UEFA announced the hosts of Euro 2029 on Wednesday. Poland, Germany and a joint-effort from Denmark and Sweden were the three official bids submitted for the next edition of the tournament, which will see Sarina Wiegman's side go for a third successive continental crown after triumphs in England in 2022 and in Switzerland in 2025.

Women's EUROEngland
Jenni Hermoso Spain

Hermoso & Leon return to Spain squad following exiles

Jenni Hermoso has been recalled to the Spain squad by new head coach Sonia Bermudez. The legendary forward, who is her country's all-time leading goalscorer, was caught up in the Luis Rubiales scandal which accompanied La Roja's World Cup triumph in 2023. She is now stepping back into the fold alongside former Barcelona team-mate Mapi Leon, who sees a three-year exile from the international arena brought to a close.

J. HermosoSpain
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October 2026
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Standings

Second Professional League crestSecond Professional League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6Nesebar crestNesebar105232015517
W
D
W
L
D
7Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa crestLokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa11443910-116
D
W
D
D
W
8Yantra crestYantra105141210216
L
L
W
W
D
9Beroe crestBeroe104331512315
L
W
D
D
D
10Hebar crestHebar104242317614
W
W
L
D
D
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Pronostici Australia - Brasile: partenza lenta della Seleção nel Queensland
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