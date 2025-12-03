Euro 2029 host nation revealed as England's Lionesses aim to win three in a row

It is Germany that will host Euro 2029, having previously done so in 2001 and also in 1989, the latter as West Germany. The eight-time winners are the most successful nation in the history of this tournament, with no other side winning more than two titles, and it will hope to add yet another trophy to that cabinet when welcoming Europe's elite in four years' time.
The decision was announced by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at a special ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. "I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process," he said. "Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer. Congratulations to Germany – we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029."