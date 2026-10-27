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Plymouth Parkway Overview
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October 2026
Standings
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Northern Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|2
|Poole Town FC
|13
|9
|1
|3
|24
|15
|9
|28
|3
|Hanworth Villa
|14
|8
|3
|3
|27
|16
|11
|27
|4
|Plymouth Parkway
|13
|8
|2
|3
|27
|14
|13
|26
|5
|Bath City
|13
|8
|2
|3
|19
|10
|9
|26
|6
|Chichester City FC
|14
|7
|1
|6
|24
|23
|1
|22
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