Plymouth Parkway Overview

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70th Ballon D'Or Ceremony - Arrivals

Kane's wife Kate shares emotional tribute after Ballon d'Or win

Harry Kane's wife Kate has shared an emotional Instagram tribute to the England captain after he was crowned the world's best player at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday night. Kate told her husband he deserves the award "more than anything", while the Bayern Munich striker had already used his acceptance speech to thank his childhood sweetheart and their four children.

H. KaneBundesliga
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026

Henry hits back at Ballon d'Or criticism

Thierry Henry has fiercely defended his performance as host of the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony following a wave of social media backlash. The Arsenal and France legend found himself at the centre of several controversies after his interactions with Lamine Yamal and co-host Kate Scott divided opinion among viewers.

T. HenryL. Yamal
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026

Ex-Spurs skipper Lloris hails 'role model' Kane after Ballon d'Or win

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has paid a glowing tribute to ex-Spurs colleague Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker lifted the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday night. Having shared a dressing room for a decade in north London, the French veteran praised the England captain's complete game and grounded personality.

H. KaneH. Lloris
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October 2026
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0
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November 2026
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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Poole Town FC crestPoole Town FC139132415928
D
W
W
W
W
3Hanworth Villa crestHanworth Villa1483327161127
W
D
D
W
L
4Plymouth Parkway crestPlymouth Parkway1382327141326
W
L
W
L
D
5Bath City crestBath City138231910926
W
W
W
L
W
6Chichester City FC crestChichester City FC147162423122
L
W
L
W
W
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