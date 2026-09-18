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Europa League

Europa League Overview

Slovenia v Serbia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Tadic confirms Serbia return

Dusan Tadic has officially confirmed his decision to come out of international retirement, ending a two-year hiatus from the Serbian national team. The veteran playmaker revealed the news following NEC Nijmegen’s recent clash with Juventus, citing a renewed desire to represent his country after returning to European football.

D. TadicSerbia
FBL-EUR-C3-JUVENTUS-NIJMEGEN

Woltemade thanks Gonzalez after Juve rout

Nick Woltemade has expressed his gratitude toward teammate Nico Gonzalez after the Argentine handed over penalty duties to help the striker secure his first goal for Juventus. The Bianconeri enjoyed a dominant evening in the Europa League, sweeping aside NEC Nijmegen in a 5-0 victory that showcased the growing chemistry within Thiago Motta's squad.

N. WoltemadeN. Gonzalez
Kolo Muani Juventus

Spalletti cool on Kolo Muani despite first Juve goal

Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has urged Randal Kolo Muani to show more physical resilience despite the Frenchman getting on the scoresheet during a dominant 5-0 win over NEC. The Bianconeri coach was largely full of praise for his side as they bounced back from a disappointing domestic defeat to Sassuolo with a ruthless performance in their Europa League opener.

R. Kolo MuaniL. Spalletti
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Europa League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 16 September
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
1
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
2
FT
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
5
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
0
FT
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
4
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Wednesday 14 October
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
Lech Poznan badge
Lech Poznan
LCH
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
AZ Alkmaar badge
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Hapoel Beer Sheva badge
Hapoel Beer Sheva
HBS
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Juventus crestJuventus11005053
W
2Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace11004043
W
3Sparta Prague crestSparta Prague11004133
W
4Besiktas crestBesiktas11004133
W
5Union St.Gilloise crestUnion St.Gilloise11003033
W
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Apuestas destacadas

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Frequently asked questions

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

The 2025 Europa League final will take place at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday, March 21. The stadium, which opened in 2013 and replaced the old San Mames venue, is home to Athletic Club Bilbao and has a capacity in excess of 50,000. Last year it staged the UEFA Women's Champions League final, with Barcelona beating Lyon 2-0.

The 2025 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.