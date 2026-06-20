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Leeds United

Leeds United Overview

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Leeds eye Dortmund vastly-experienced midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly exploring a move for former Germany international Julian Brandt after his departure from Borussia Dortmund. The experienced playmaker is available on a free transfer and would bring significant top-level pedigree to Elland Road, although the Whites face competition from other clubs for his signature.

TransfersJ. Brandt
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds 2025-26 goal

Three biggest strengths of Leeds star Calvert-Lewin highlighted

The three biggest strengths of Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been highlighted by Peter Reid, with the former Leeds boss and Everton midfielder telling GOAL why the powerful frontman is a joy to watch. Injury issues of the recent past were put to the back of the 29-year-old’s mind last season as he delivered an immediate return on the faith shown in him by those at Elland Road.

D. Calvert-LewinExclusive
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11Hull City crestHull City00000000
12Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town00000000
13Leeds United crestLeeds United00000000
14Liverpool crestLiverpool00000000
15Manchester City crestManchester City00000000
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Betting spotlight

Norway vs Senegal Predictions: Haaland targets African giants
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Frequently asked questions

In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Below are the prices for the 2025-26 campaign:

Adult

  • My Leeds+: £75
  • My Leeds: £50

Junior (U-16s)

  • My Leeds+: £45
  • My Leeds: £30

If you want to get your chance at a Leeds season ticket, your best bet is to keep an eye on updates and news on the official Leeds website. 

A Leeds season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Elland Road during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Leeds United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Leeds matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

You can book a tour around Elland Road; tours are limited in number and tend to be restricted to the off-season.

Tickets to tour the stadium are available on the official Leeds website, where you can book your preferred time and date.

Keep an eye on the club’s social media channels to discover when they will next be offered to the public.