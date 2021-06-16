Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Hornets finished second in the Championship in the 2020-21 season and will get the new Premier League campaign under way against Aston Villa

Watford will mark their return to the Premier League with a home fixture against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Hornets were the runners-up in the Championship in the 2020-21 season to earn promotion to the top flight, where they will be hoping to avoid relegation and an immediate return to the second tier.

Xisco Munoz's side will have a number of London derbies to look forward to in the new campaign, starting with an away clash against Tottenham on August 28.

A difficult run of fixtures in November, meanwhile, sees Watford take on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea in consecutive matches.

The Hornets then take on Premier League champions Manchester City on December 4.

Watford conclude their season with an away fixture at Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on May 22, by which point their supporters will undoubtedly be hoping they'll be safe of the relegation places.

Watford Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match 14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa 21/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Watford 28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford 11/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton 18/09/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Watford 25/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United 02/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Watford 16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool 23/10/2021 15:00 Everton v Watford 30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton 06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford 20/11/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester United 27/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Watford 30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea 04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City 11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford 14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford 18/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace 26/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford 28/12/2021 15:00 Watford v West Ham United 01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur 15/01/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford 22/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City 08/02/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Watford 12/02/2022 15:00 Watford v Brighton 19/02/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Watford 26/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Watford 05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal 12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford 19/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Everton 02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford 09/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Leeds United 16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford 23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford 30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley 07/05/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford 15/05/2022 15:00 Watford v Leicester City 22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford

