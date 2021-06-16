Wolves Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Wanderers finished 13th in the top flight last term, but will be hoping to get back into the top-half under new boss Bruno Lage this time around

Wolves kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season against Leicester City on Saturday, August 14.

The Wanderers will open with a tough trip to the King Power Stadium as new boss Bruno Lage, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux earlier this month, gets his first taste of English football.

The West Midlands outfit will then prepare for two home fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester United to complete their August schedule, before facing newly-promoted Watford at Vicarage Road on September 11.

Wolves' first derby meeting with Aston Villa is pencilled in for October 16, and they will make their way to Yorkshire to face Leeds United the following weekend.

Lage's side have tricky games against Liverpool and Manchester City to contend with at the start of December, but are due to face Watford again at Molineux on Boxing Day.

Manchester United will welcome Wolves to Old Trafford on New Year's Day, and the Wanderers are set to see out January with clashes against Southampton and Premier League debutants Brentford.

Palace, Everton and Leeds await Wolves in March, which could prove to be a crucial run of fixtures for Lage's men if they are in the running for a top-seven finish, which they achieved in back-to-back seasons under Nuno before slumping to 13th place last term.

Wolves' second Midlands derby clash against Villa is on April 2, and reigning champions City are set to arrive at Molineux 14 days later.

The Wanderers will finish the season on May 22 when they head to Anfield to take on 2019-20 champions Liverpool.

Wolves Premier League fixtures 2021-22