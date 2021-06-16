Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Everton at Goodison Park in their first fixture before a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United

Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two. Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22 Date Time Match 14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton 21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United 28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton 11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United 18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton 25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton 02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton 16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United 23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley 30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton 06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa 20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton 27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton 01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City 04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton 11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton 14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton 18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford 26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton 28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United 15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton 22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City 09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton 19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton 26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City 05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton 12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford 19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton 02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton 09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea 16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal 23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton 30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace 07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton 15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool 22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton