Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Blues finished fourth in the division last season and, having lifted the Champions League, will be aiming to depose Manchester City this term

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace on August 14.

The Blues' opener is followed by a testing London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates on August 21 and they then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on August 28.

Games against Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City follow in September, meaning the reigning European champions are in for a tough start to the campaign.

Chelsea's first meeting with Manchester United in 2021-22 comes on November 27, when they host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

The London club's schedule in the run-up to Christmas includes a tasty encounter with Leeds United on December 11, while they welcome Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day.

A relatively kind end-of-season run-in has been thrown up for the Blues as they take on Everton at the end of April before playing Wolves and Manchester United before wrapping up against newly-promoted Watford.

Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea
04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton
18/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
07/05/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford