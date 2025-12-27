Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The New Orleans Saints head to Nashville on Sunday afternoon with plenty of momentum, aiming to extend their hot streak to four straight victories against the Tennessee Titans.

New Orleans has quietly turned things around after a tough 21–17 loss to Miami back on November 30, a game they nearly stole late. Since then, December has been kind to the Saints, who have strung together three wins in a row. That run includes victories over two NFC South contenders and a convincing 29–6 send-off at the Caesars Superdome against the New York Jets to close out their 2025 home slate.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has been far more inconsistent. The Titans have dropped eight of their last 10 games overall, though they did manage a surprising upset of the Kansas City Chiefs last week. That win was sandwiched between losses to San Francisco and an upcoming matchup with Jacksonville, underscoring the up-and-down nature of their season.

Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

The Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints play on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Tennessee Titans team news

For Tennessee, Cam Ward has connected on 60.2 percent of his passes this season, piling up 2,866 yards with 13 touchdowns against seven picks. Chig Okonkwo and Elic Ayomanor headline the receiving corps, combining for 931 yards and four touchdowns, while Gunnar Helm has been a steady contributor with 43 receptions. The Titans’ rushing offense has been slightly more productive, averaging 93.6 yards per game behind Tony Pollard, who has totaled 949 yards and five scores. Defensively, Tennessee has struggled, surrendering 26.9 points and 341.7 yards per contest, though Cedric Gray has been active with 144 tackles, Jeffery Simmons has provided pass-rush punch with nine sacks, and Cody Barton has picked off three passes.

Titans Injury Report: Cedric Gray – questionable , Marcus Harris – questionable.

New Orleans Saints team news

Tyler Shough has been steady under center, completing 66.5 percent of his throws for 1,792 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Saints’ passing attack has leaned heavily on Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave, who have teamed up for 1,777 receiving yards and 11 scores, while Rashid Shaheed has chipped in with 44 catches as another reliable target. On the ground, New Orleans hasn’t generated much push, averaging just 92.8 rushing yards per game, with Alvin Kamara pacing the team at 471 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Saints are giving up 22.5 points and 303.5 yards per outing, with Demario Davis leading the way with 131 tackles, Cameron Jordan racking up 8.5 sacks, and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry snagging three interceptions.

Saints Injury Report: Alvin Kamara – questionable , Foster Moreau – out , Cesar Ruiz – questionable , Asim Richards – questionable , Bryan Bresee – questionable , Zaire Mitchell-Paden – questionable.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Saints in the USA

The Titans and the Saints game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Saints worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Titans vs Saints tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Titans vs Saints Fantasy Football

Tyler Shough delivered a steady, confident performance in New Orleans’ 29-6 dismantling of the Jets, completing 32 of 49 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown while adding eight yards on the ground. More importantly, he’s begun to look like a stabilizing force for the Saints. New Orleans has now rattled off three straight wins with Shough under center, and during that stretch he’s accounted for four total touchdowns with just one interception. With the Titans up next, he’s shaping up as an intriguing streaming option.

That recent surge has been a huge boost for Chris Olave, who currently sits as the WR6 on the season. Written off earlier in the year due to a sluggish offense and multiple concussion scares, Olave has roared back into fantasy relevance. Shough has shown a surprising level of comfort running the offense and has clearly developed chemistry with the fourth-year wideout, helping unlock the version of Olave managers were hoping to see all along.

On the other side, Cam Ward has been tough to trust in standard one-quarterback formats for much of his rookie campaign, but the arrow is finally pointing up. He’s now thrown two touchdown passes in three consecutive games and looked especially sharp against Kansas City, tossing for 228 yards while averaging a season-best 8.1 yards per attempt. Ward draws New Orleans next, and while the Saints defense is better than it gets credit for, he’s at least on the radar in deep 1-QB leagues and remains a viable play in Superflex formats.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard quietly put together one of his most impressive rushing performances of the season in Week 16. He carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards against the Chiefs, generating a season-high 101 yards after contact, the most Kansas City has allowed to any running back this year. Pollard also forced eight missed tackles that turned into 41 extra yards, though a touchdown was wiped out by a penalty and a fumble marred the box score. Even so, his workload has been rock solid, averaging 20 touches per game over the past three weeks, and with contract incentives in sight, including 1,110 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, Pollard has plenty of motivation to finish the season strong.

Titans vs Saints Game Predictions

New Orleans is clearly hitting its stride at the right time. The Saints have rattled off three straight wins and outscored opponents by 30 points during that stretch, while their defense has quietly been the backbone of the surge. Over the last six games, this group has clamped down, surrendering fewer than 16 points per contest and consistently putting the offense in favorable spots.

Tennessee has flashed some fight recently, but consistency has been hard to come by, and the overall talent gap still shows. With New Orleans bringing the more complete roster and sharper coaching approach into this matchup, the Saints look well-positioned to stay in control.

Prediction: New Orleans keeps the momentum rolling and grinds out a road win, making it four straight victories—Saints 24, Titans 17.

Titans vs Saints Betting Odds

Spread

Saints -2.5 (-115)

Titans +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Saints: -142

Titans: +120

Total

39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

TEN - Form All Tennessee Titans 26 - 9 Kansas City Chiefs W

San Francisco 49ers 37 - 24 Tennessee Titans L

Cleveland Browns 29 - 31 Tennessee Titans W

Tennessee Titans 3 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks L NO - Form All New Orleans Saints 29 - 6 New York Jets W

New Orleans Saints 20 - 17 Carolina Panthers W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 24 New Orleans Saints W

Miami Dolphins 21 - 17 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

Head-to-Head Record

TEN Last 5 matches NO 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New Orleans Saints 27 - 30 Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints 16 - 15 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 23 - 21 New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans 28 - 38 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 28 - 34 Tennessee Titans

