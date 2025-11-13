Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Philadelphia Eagles eked out a gritty 10-7 win at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football, marking their third consecutive victory. However, when they return home to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, fans can expect a much more explosive contest on the scoreboard.

Detroit, meanwhile, found its footing again with a 44-22 rout of Washington last week. Despite that bounce-back performance, the Lions sit at 6-3 overall and 3-2 away from home, still searching for the consistency that defined their early-season surge.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

NFL Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles and the Lions will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Philadelphia Eagles have maintained their winning form with a 10-7 grind-it-out victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the charge with 183 passing yards and a touchdown, managing the game efficiently against a stubborn Packers defense.

Star running back Saquon Barkley continues to be the heartbeat of Philly’s ground attack. He’s already piled up 579 rushing yards, pacing the team, and dazzled earlier this year against the New York Giants with a 150-yard, one-touchdown performance.

Defensively, the Eagles have been among the NFL's elite. They currently rank second in points allowed, surrendering just 303 on the year. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips have been at the center of that defensive dominance, routinely disrupting opposing offenses with tackles, pressures, and big plays.

Eagles Injury Report: Jaire Alexander – questionable , Cam Jurgens – questionable.

Detroit Lions team news

On the other side, the Detroit Lions have experienced an up-and-down campaign so far but looked sharp in their most recent outing, a 44-22 dismantling of the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jared Goff was in command from start to finish, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns to spearhead the Lions’ offensive surge.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to shine as one of Detroit's most dynamic playmakers. He exploded for 142 yards and two scores on the ground in that win and now sits at 693 rushing yards through nine games, proving to be a consistent weapon in the backfield.

However, injuries have been an ongoing headache for head coach Dan Campbell’s squad. Key contributors such as Zach Cunningham and Marcus Davenport remain sidelined, though Detroit is optimistic about getting some reinforcements back in the near future.

Lions Injury Report: Jacob Saylors – questionable , Pat O’Connor – questionable , Kerby Joseph – questionable , Terrion Arnold – questionable.

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Lions in the USA

The Eagles vs Lions game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacock and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Lions worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Eagles vs Lions tickets

The showdown between the Eagles and the Lions is set for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a venue that packs in up to 67,594 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Eagles vs Lions Fantasy Football

There wasn't a whole lot to cheer about on Monday night. Jalen Hurts turned in one of his quieter outings of the season, wrapping up as QB18 (12 fantasy points) while completing a season-low 57.7% of his passes (15-of-26) for just 183 yards and a lone touchdown. He chipped in 27 rushing yards, but even that part of his game seems to have hit a bit of a rut lately.

You're still rolling with Saquon Barkley as a low-end RB1, because the talent and big-play ability speak for themselves. That said, it's worth keeping an eye on how Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby are used in the coming weeks, both could start eating into touches if the coaching staff looks to lighten Barkley's load.

Defensively, though, the Eagles gave fans something to smile about. That front four looked menacing against the Packers, generating 21 pressures on Jordan Love, who was sacked three times, hit eight, and never looked comfortable in the pocket. The trade deadline pickup of Jaelan Phillips already looks like a home run, he notched seven pressures, two QB hits, and even came up with a fumble recovery. Add in the return of Nolan Smith from a triceps injury and the steady interior play from Moro Ojomo (team-high four sacks), Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis, and you've got a defensive front capable of completely dismantling an opponent’s game plan.

On the offensive side, A.J. Brown was virtually invisible. He finished with just 13 yards, marking his third game this season under 15. That kind of inconsistency makes him a headache for fantasy managers, you can't trust him week to week, but with his elite upside, benching him still feels impossible. He's a classic boom-or-bust play heading into the stretch run.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff had himself a Sunday to remember. The veteran QB was locked in, completing 25 of 33 passes (75.8%) for 320 yards and three touchdowns, finishing as QB5 (24.8 points). The headline of the day, though, was Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties — and it showed. The Lions looked sharper, more unpredictable, and flat-out dangerous through the air. However, with the Eagles’ defense looming this week, Goff slides back into the QB2 conversation rather than being a locked-in starter.

As for the ground game, Jahmyr Gibbs continues to look every bit the fantasy superstar, even while splitting carries with David Montgomery. The matchup this week is right in the sweet spot, the Eagles rank around league average versus running backs, setting up Gibbs for another explosive outing.

Montgomery, meanwhile, remains something of a gamble. He's been held under 60 rushing yards in four of his last six games and continues to play second fiddle to Gibbs' electric versatility. His volume keeps him in the flex mix, but the ceiling isn’t what it used to be.

Then there's Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit's metronome of consistency. He's been the go-to guy for Goff, and fantasy managers can rest easy knowing he's second in the entire league in red-zone targets. This week's clash with the Eagles could turn into a shootout, and when the Lions' offense gets rolling, St. Brown tends to feast. Expect him to stay hot in what could easily turn into another fireworks display between two of the NFC's most explosive units.

Eagles vs Lions Game Predictions

The Lions might be worth a gamble in this matchup, though it feels like one that could swing either way. Detroit looked sharp in their last outing against a struggling Washington squad, piling up 546 total yards, 30 first downs, and 8.0 yards per play. They dominated on the ground with 226 rushing yards, avoided turnovers, and converted 5-of-10 third downs. Defensively, the Lions clamped down well, limiting the Commanders to 288 yards, 5.6 yards per play, and just 14 first downs while holding them to 2-of-10 on third-down attempts.

Though Detroit’s recent 2-2 stretch has been somewhat uneven, the offense has still managed to score 24 or more points in three of those four contests, proving they can light up the scoreboard when things click. If the Lions can maintain that balance between offensive rhythm and defensive discipline, they have a solid chance to come out on top.

Prediction: Lions edge this one in a tight, high-scoring affair.

Eagles vs Lions Betting Odds

Spread

Lions +2.5 (-102)

Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Lions: +130

Eagles: -155

Total

46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Form

PHI - Form All Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants W

Minnesota Vikings 22 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles W

New York Giants 34 - 17 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 21 Denver Broncos L DET - Form All Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Kansas City Chiefs 30 - 17 Detroit Lions L

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 37 Detroit Lions W

Head-to-Head Record

PHI Last 5 matches DET 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Detroit Lions 35 - 38 Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions 6 - 44 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 27 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 24 - 23 Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions 45 - 14 Philadelphia Eagles

