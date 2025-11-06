Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Indianapolis Colts will aim to rebound from a mistake-laden defeat in Pittsburgh as they travel overseas to Berlin, Germany, for a Week 10 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Falcons find themselves in a rough patch, having dropped three straight contests—the latest setback coming after a costly missed extra point in the final moments that sealed their fate.

Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

NFL Olympiastadion

The Colts and Falcons will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, October 9, 2025, starting at 9:30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts opened their Week 10 preparations with an injury report that featured a handful of notable names, though the headline was the first practice appearance from newly acquired Sauce Gardner. The star corner is still officially in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant on Wednesday. Shane Steichen didn’t dance around it either: if Gardner clears protocol by the weekend, he's suiting up against Atlanta. That could be a massive boost for a secondary that has been searching for a stabilizing force.

On the defensive front, though, the news was less encouraging. Both Samson Ebukam (knee) and Tyquan Lewis (groin) were spectators once again. Ebukam hasn't practiced since hurting his knee in Week 7, and Lewis, who actually strung together a couple of practices late last week, still wasn't ready to go against Pittsburgh and remains sidelined for now. Meanwhile, rookie wideout Anthony Gould (knee) is also still stuck in recovery mode after being injured in Week 8.

Veteran corner Kenny Moore was listed as a non-participant, though that has become his typical Wednesday routine as he continues to manage his Achilles recovery. There were also a few new additions on the offensive side: Michael Pittman Jr. sat out with a glute issue, DeForest Buckner was held out due to a neck concern, and Matt Goncalves missed practice for personal reasons. It’s early in the week, but Indianapolis is clearly juggling some key availability questions heading into a matchup with playoff implications.

Daniel Jones has been steady under center, throwing for 2,404 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions while connecting on an impressive 69.6% of his passes. Jonathan Taylor continues to be the heartbeat of the offense, racking up 895 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. has been Jones’ go-to option with 52 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns, while tight end Tyler Warren has chipped in 518 yards and three scores.

On defense, Nick Cross leads the charge with 62 tackles, while the duo of DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu has combined for nine sacks. Cam Bynum has also added a pair of interceptions. Riding high, Indianapolis has taken four of its last five games, lighting up the scoreboard for 30-plus points in each win while keeping opponents to 27 or fewer throughout that stretch.

Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons team news

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,630 yards this season, tallying eight touchdowns against three interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes. On the ground, Bijan Robinson has been the workhorse for Atlanta, rushing for 595 yards on 118 carries and finding the end zone twice. Drake London continues to shine as the team's top receiving threat, hauling in 47 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Kaden Elliss anchors the unit with 53 total tackles, while Zach Harrison has posted 3.5 sacks, and Xavier Watts has picked off two passes. The Falcons have managed just two wins in their last five outings, both coming at home against Buffalo and Washington. Despite holding opponents under 25 points in three of those contests, the offense has struggled to consistently put points on the board.

Falcons Injury Report: Chris Lindstrom – questionable , Leonard Floyd – questionable , Matthew Bergeron – questionable , Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – out

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Colts vs Falcons in the USA

The Colts vs Falcons game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Colts vs Falcons worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Colts vs Falcons tickets

The showdown between the Colts and the Falcons is set for Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, a venue that packs in up to 74,475 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Colts vs Falcons Fantasy Football

This one between Atlanta and Indianapolis should have fireworks written all over it, with both offenses more than capable of trading punches. The headline bout comes out of the backfield, where Jonathan Taylor (18.0 projected fpts) and Bijan Robinson (17.0 projected fpts) should be the engines of their respective attacks, both remain automatic lineup locks given their workloads and game-breaking ability. Daniel Jones (18.7 projected fpts) is coming off his ugliest outing of the campaign, but his body of work this season suggests he's earned enough trust to roll out again, even with the matchup asking some harder questions. On the opposite end, Michael Penix Jr. (14.8 projected fpts) is fresh off a three-score outing and draws a defense that can be picked apart when rhythm sets in, he's squarely in the starting conversation again.

The connection between Penix and Drake London has become must-see TV after London hauled in all three touchdowns last week. He’s set up once again to be the center of attention in this passing game. For the Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. keeps providing a sturdy WR2 floor thanks to a consistent target share that doesn’t waver regardless of script. Meanwhile, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce carry sleeper-flex intrigue in deeper lineups, especially if this contest turns into the shootout it threatens to be — both have the speed to flip the field in a heartbeat.

At tight end, Tyler Warren has carved out a decisive red-zone role that makes him nearly impossible to sit right now — if the Colts get into scoring position, he’s likely part of the conversation. On the Falcons’ side, Kyle Pitts Sr. is finally being deployed with the volume fans have begged for, and that alone keeps him inside the top-10 TE mix moving forward.

Colts vs Falcons Game Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense will look to put Daniel Jones under constant pressure, boasting the second-highest blitz rate in the league (33.9%). The problem? Jones has been cool under fire this season, efficiently dismantling aggressive pass rushes, while the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line has done a stellar job keeping him upright. Adding to Atlanta’s challenge, Jonathan Taylor faces a Falcons front that has been vulnerable lately, surrendering 141.2 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry over the past five outings.

While Bijan Robinson’s explosive running style gives Atlanta a fighting chance to generate some big plays, Indianapolis appears to have the upper hand. The Colts are stronger in the trenches, more balanced on both sides of the ball, and have shown far greater consistency in finishing drives. Expect Taylor’s ground dominance to chew up the clock and keep the Falcons’ offense watching from the sidelines. Atlanta has moved the ball decently this season but continues to stall when it matters most.

Final Score Prediction:Indianapolis Colts 27, Atlanta Falcons 17.

Colts vs Falcons Betting Odds

Spread

Falcons +6 (-110)

Colts -6 (-110)

Moneyline

Falcons: +235

Colts: -285

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

IND - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans W

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 38 Indianapolis Colts W

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Indianapolis Colts 40 - 6 Las Vegas Raiders W ATL - Form All New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 24 - 14 Buffalo Bills W

Atlanta Falcons 34 - 27 Washington Commanders W

Head-to-Head Record

IND Last 5 matches ATL 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Atlanta Falcons 29 - 10 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 21 - 24 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 7 - 31 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 9 - 16 Indianapolis Colts

Useful links