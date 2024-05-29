LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
4 - 2
FT
Ariel Lassiter
6'
Sunusi Ibrahim
34'
,
73'
Mathieu Choiniere
38'
Christian Benteke
29'
,
42'
(HT 3-2) (FT 4-2)
CF Montreal vs DC United
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments