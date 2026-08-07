Who has won the most MLS titles?

Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.

How many teams are in the MLS?

There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.

Who has made the most MLS appearances ever?

Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the MLS?

Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.

Who has the most assists in the history of the MLS?

Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.

Who is the oldest player ever in the MLS and how old was he?

Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.

Who is the youngest player ever in the MLS and how old was he?

Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.

Which famous players have played in the MLS?

Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.

Which famous managers have managed in the MLS?

MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.

What is the biggest stadium in the MLS?

The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the MLS?