Revealed: How long Steve Carell & Co get with Lionel Messi on commercial shoots as Argentine GOAT sets tight window for acting alongside Hollywood superstars

According to Ferrell, the window for capturing the 2022 World Cup winner's performance is incredibly narrow, leaving no room for the usual delays or retakes associated with Hollywood filming. The pressure on the technical crew to deliver results immediately is said to be immense once the legendary number 10 arrives on the scene.

"I talked to Steve Carell, who has met Messi," Ferrell said. "I was in the domestic campaign for Lay’s potato chips; Steve was in the foreign campaign. Apparently Messi was in, and Messi has a rule: when he hits the set, you got 30 minutes with Messi, and that’s it.

"So there was a frenzy of activity to hurry up and get all the shots with Messi; otherwise, he’s out. He’s vamos.”



