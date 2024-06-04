Winners & losers of the 2023-24 season: From Jude Bellingham's brilliant debut season at Real Madrid to the Harry Kane curse

Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta inspired underdogs everywhere as Barcelona and Chelsea descended further in farce...

Real Madrid brought the curtain down on a dramatic 2023-24 season by winning a record-extending 15th European Cup, with the kings of continental competition beating a brave Borussia Dortmund side 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday. Madrid, of course, also won La Liga, while Manchester City inevitably claimed the Premier League title as Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance continued in France.

In Italy, Inter ran away with the Scudetto race, clinching top spot in the sweetest possible fashion for their fans - clinching their second star with a victory over city rivals AC Milan at San Siro. There was a massive surprise in Germany, though, as Bayer Leverkusen not only ended Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the Bundesliga - but did so without losing a single game.

Meanwhile, in a season of huge encouragement for the underdogs, Atalanta won their first major European trophy, while Bologna, Brest, Aston Villa and Girona all qualified for the Champions League.

So, who were the big winners and losers of the 2023-24 season? GOAL picks out its favourites below...