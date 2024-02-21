Stuttering Barcelona are blessed that Champions League opponents Napoli are an absolute mess

The Partenopei romped to the Serie A title last season and wowed Europe with their free-flowing football - but they've since imploded

On Wednesday, Napoli host Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The ‘Diego Maradona derby' should be provoking positive emotions of excitement and celebration for the home fans; instead they're feeling only fear and trepidation - because their club could hardly be in worse shape right now.

Napoli are ninth in Serie A and onto their third coach of the season. On top of that, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already confirmed that beloved star striker Victor Osimhen will be sold this summer. And Barca supporters thought that they were having a tough season...

So, what on earth has gone wrong at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona? How did a team toasted throughout Europe last season for their champagne football end up being labelled the worst defending champions in Serie A history? And what can we expect from new Napoli boss Francesco Calzona, who has never previously taken charge of a senior game at club level?

GOAL attempts to make sense of the mess at the Maradona...