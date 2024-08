This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: GOAT sightings! Lionel Messi & NFL legend Tom Brady join David Beckham in the stands for Inter Miami's crucial MLS victory over FC Cincinnati L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF D. Beckham Lionel Messi and Tom Brady joined Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham in the stands to watch the Herons' 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

Messi still out with ankle injury

Suarez brace secures crucial win