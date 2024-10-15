Welcome to the rivalry, Mauricio Pochettino: New boss set for introduction to USMNT vs Mexico, with both sides on path to World Cup

The new coach is set to lead the U.S. against the team's fiercest rival in just his second game in charge

GUADALAJARA, Mexico - On paper, Mauricio Pochettino's introduction to CONCACAF opposition came on Saturday in a 2-0 U.S. men's national team win over Panama.

His actual introduction to CONCACAF, though? That came on Monday night deep inside the bowels of the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Pochettino himself was left bemused by the comedy of chaos that served as a backdrop to his pre-match news conference. The high point - or low point, depending on perspective - came when Pochettino wondered aloud, why exactly a bus parked just behind the gathered reporters, it's engine roaring so loud that it drowned out both questions and answers, inexplicably continued to disrupt proceedings?

Welcome to CONCACAF, Mauricio. There's nothing quite like it.

Pochettino has, of course, seen plenty of chaos throughout his career. He came up in his native Argentina, travelling all over Europe as a player and coach. Hostile environments like the Estadio Akron are nothing to new him, but USMNT-Mexico?

That's new. And he knows it.

"For me, I know what has happened with the USA and Mexico," Pochettino said, "but, at the same time, I think the way that I approach the game is that this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves. Of course, it's going to be special for our fans and special for Mexican fans, but I just hope we can see a very good game and an entertaining game."