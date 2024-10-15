Mexico vs USA Predictions and Betting Tips: Mexico favorites to end losing streak

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for Tuesday night’s 10:30pm ET friendly between Mexico and the USA.

Mauricio Pochettino got off to a winning start as the new USA manager when his team beat Panama 2-0 on Saturday night. The celebrations look set to be short-lived, though, as he now faces a much tougher test against Mexico in Guadalajara.

Recent history suggests the USA should be favorites for this game, with the team being undefeated against El Tri since 2019, but the reality of the situation is they look set to struggle.

The USA squad is down to 21 players after injuries further depleted who Pochettino has at his disposal, with star attacker Christian Pulisic among the absent.

Mexico have struggled so far this year, and like the USA had a Copa América to forget, but are firm favorites at home playing against a weakened squad.

Mexico vs USA Betting Tips

Mexico to win @ +100 with BetMGM

Haji Wright to score anytime @ +450 with bet365

Over 3.5 away corners @ -125 with bet365

All odds courtesy of BetMGM and bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mexico home picks against ailing USA

While the USA enjoyed a good 2-0 win over Panama in Pochettino’s first game in charge, the celebrations have been short-lived. After the game, five players were released back to their clubs for either minor injuries or load management.

Missing for the USA are goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Marlon Fossey, midfielder Weston McKennie, and key attackers Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic. These absences are on top of Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, and Johnny Cardoso, who were also unavailable for the game against Panama.

Mexico, meanwhile, have reappointed Javier Aguirre for his third stint in charge of the national team as they look to recover from not getting out of the group stage at the Copa América.

While Aguirre has a relatively inexperienced El Tri squad at his disposal, with 7 of his 27 strong roster having three caps or less, the familiarity, home advantage, and overall strength should be enough to see Mexico come away with their first win against the USA since 2019.

Mexico vs USA Betting Tip 1: Mexico to win @ +100 with BetMGM

Wright good value for a goal

There is no doubt that the biggest absence for the USA is Christian Pulisic, who has returned to AC Milan to help manage his workload. He left the game against Panama in the 67th minute, and was replaced by Haji Wright.

It’s therefore not a leap to think that Wright will start in place of Pulisic against Mexico in the 10 role, sat just behind the main striker.

Since Pulisic broke into the team in 2016, he’s scored 31 goals from 74 caps and solidified that position as one of the USA’s biggest goal scoring threats. Wright may not have Pulisic’s record, having only 4 goals from 14 caps, but offers fantastic value.

At +450, the presumptive starter to score anytime from the USA’s most dangerous tactical position is a long shot worth taking.

Mexico vs USA Betting Tip 2: Haji Wright to score anytime @ +450 with bet365

More USA corners under Poch

The USA have not been known for collecting set pieces recently, with just two of their five games before their match against Panama seeing them win over 3.5 corner kicks.

Against Panama, though, the USA collected six. This is more than normal, and a significant improvement on the zero they won when the two teams faced each other at the Copa América.

One result doesn’t equal a trend, however with the USA collecting six corners last time out it makes their line of 3.5 look very low indeed. Plus, with Mexico expected to be on top, the USA would be wise to play for set pieces to maximize their chances.

If Pochettino is indeed telling his players to collect more corners, they’ll soar past a low line of 3.5.

Mexico vs USA Betting Tip 3: Over 3.5 away corners @ -125 with bet365