Unprecedented in club history! Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham hit ultimate low after nightmare Everton stalemate

Tottenham's abysmal start to the Premier League season reached a new low following a goalless draw against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTottenham set an unwanted record under Roberto De Zerbi after failing to score in their first four Premier League games following a 0-0 draw with Everton.. Far beyond two lost points on home turf, the stalemate leaves De Zerbi facing a full-blown attacking crisis.

The numbers behind Spurs' goal drought paint a damning picture for the home support. This result marked the first 0-0 draw ever recorded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, snapping a remarkable 140-game streak without a goalless stalemate at the new venue. More damningly, the scoreline means Tottenham have failed to score in any of their opening four league fixtures of a campaign for the very first time in the club's history.



