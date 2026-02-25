Goal.com
Khaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

Articles by Khaled Mahmoud
  1. CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Dugarry: If Real don't want Mbappe, send him back

    Kylian Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth, but France legend Christophe Dugarry believes the criticism directed at the forward has reached levels of absurdity. Since his high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has found himself under the microscope as Los Blancos struggle for consistent form. However, Dugarry has leaped to the defence of his compatriot, suggesting that the finger-pointing at the superstar is a convenient distraction from deeper issues within the squad.

  2. Manchester City v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
    O. MarmoushJ. Alvarez

    Barca eye Man City star as Alvarez alternative

    Barcelona’s recruitment drive continues at a relentless pace despite the looming presidential elections. Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have already reached a consensus on which positions need strengthening for next season, and the acquisition of a marquee centre-forward has been marked as the club's top strategic priority. While the Blaugrana hierarchy are fully aware that the market for elite 'number nines' will be incredibly tight this summer due to a lack of available talent and inflated price tags, they remain determined to find the right profile to lead their line.

  3. GFX Vinicius Jr Lucas PaquetaGetty/GOAL
    Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid

    Paqueta urges Vini Jr to join Flamengo amid racism row

    The bond between former teammates Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior remains unbreakable, and the current Flamengo midfielder has made no secret of his desire to see the Real Madrid superstar back at the Maracana. Following the latest instance of alleged racial abuse directed at Vinicius during last week's Champions League clash against Benfica, Paqueta has publicly offered his "total support" to his close friend. While the winger continues to battle prejudice in Europe, his former partner in crime believes the time is approaching for them to fulfil a long-standing pact to dominate South American football together once again.

  4. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarBrazil

    Ancelotti won't call up Neymar

    The anticipation surrounding Neymar’s return to the Brazil setup has reached a fever pitch following Santos' recent exit from the Campeonato Paulista. Despite the heavy scrutiny on the No. 10’s performance during the disappointing loss to Novorizontino, it appears that the result has not altered the long-term blueprint held by the national team’s coaching staff. Carlo Ancelotti is looking towards the future, and for now, that future does not involve a rushed recall for the country's all-time leading goalscorer.