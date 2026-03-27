Sean Dyche to the rescue?! Tottenham consider offering short-term deal in Premier League relegation battle if Roberto De Zerbi rejects offer
De Zerbi delay forces rethink
Tottenham’s hunt for a new permanent manager has hit a significant roadblock that could force them into a radical short-term solution. Roberto De Zerbi, who left Marseille last month, remains the first choice for the Spurs hierarchy, but the Italian is reportedly reluctant to step into the dugout while the club is in the midsts of a relegation crisis. Spurs currently sit 17th in the table, just one point above the drop zone. De Zerbi would consider taking the reins in the summer, provided Spurs maintain their top-flight status, leaving a void that needs filling immediately.
The situation regarding current interim coach Tudor has become increasingly fragile. He has overseen a dismal run of form, picking up just one point from his six Premier League games in charge. His future at the club is expected to be decided by Monday, with the club sympathetic to his personal situation following the death of his father, Mario, but acutely aware that results on the pitch must improve instantly if they are to avoid the drop.
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Survival specialist
According to a report from The Telegraph, Spurs are considering Dyche as the man to guide them to safety amid a daunting fixture list. Dyche was sacked by Nottingham Forest in February, ironically just one day before Tudor was appointed as Thomas Frank’s successor. Known for his ability to navigate treacherous waters, Dyche famously took Everton to safety in two consecutive seasons under intense pressure. His reputation as a survival specialist makes him an attractive, if unconventional, option for a club usually associated with a different style of play.
Tottenham's squad is currently ravaged by injuries, and the club's board believes a pragmatic approach may be necessary to navigate the final seven games of the campaign. However, any deal for Dyche could be complicated by the duration of the contract. While Spurs are looking for a short-term fix to bridge the gap until the summer, it remains unclear if Dyche would be willing to accept a contract that only covers the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
Looming relegation nightmare
The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated as Tottenham face the very real prospect of falling into the bottom three. Before they even kick off their next match against Sunderland on April 12, results elsewhere - specifically West Ham’s clash with Wolves - could see Spurs drop into the relegation zone. With only a handful of games remaining, the margin for error has vanished for the north Londoners.
The fixture list offers little comfort, with crucial games against Brighton, Aston Villa, and a potential relegation six-pointer against Leeds United on the horizon.
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Backroom overhaul in progress
Beyond the managerial dugout, Tottenham are also preparing for a wider structural shake-up to address the club's recent decline. Reports suggest a new sporting director is high on the agenda, with former Borussia Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl emerging as a leading candidate. Chelsea’s co-sporting director Paul Winstanley is also understood to be under consideration as the club looks to modernise its recruitment and football operations ahead of next season.