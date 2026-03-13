Liam Rosenior 'impressed' by Pedro Neto's actions after Chelsea star shoved ball boy over during Champions League loss to PSG

In the aftermath of the PSG clash, Neto expressed profound remorse during an interview with TNT Sports. "I want to apologise. I already spoke with him. It was the heat of the moment... I gave him a little push, and that cannot happen," the winger admitted, emphasising that the incident did not reflect his true character. To ensure his message was understood, Neto enlisted his compatriot Vitinha to translate his words to the young ball boy. "I said sorry like 35 times. I didn’t understand his French but he was laughing, so I think he knew it was a heat-of-the-moment thing," he added, highlighting his persistent effort to make amends.