Rodri urges Barcelona to sign former Man City team-mate Julian Alvarez

Rodri spent two highly successful years playing alongside Alvarez in the Premier League, giving him a front-row seat to the Argentine's immense quality. When asked if he would like Blaugrana to recruit the forward, the midfielder did not hold back in his assessment.

"Would I sign him here? Of course," Rodri told Mundo Deportivo. "I think he is a sensational player. I would take him here without hesitation. I had the chance to play with him for two years, and I think he is an incredible player, truly incredible."