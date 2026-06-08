Julian Alvarez's agent breaks silence on sensational Real Madrid transfer links as race to sign Atletico Madrid forward heats up

The footballing world has been set ablaze by rumours that Alvarez could be the subject of a sensational cross-city switch. With Perez recently re-elected as Real Madrid president, talk of a "Galactico" signing has intensified, and many believe the Atletico Madrid forward fits the profile of a mystery €150 million target being discussed in boardroom circles.

However, the player's representative has moved quickly to clarify the current state of play. Fernando Hidalgo, the agent managing the World Cup winner's career, was asked directly about the possibility of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He offered a blunt assessment of the situation, stating: “We have no information on the matter and no one has contacted us about it.”