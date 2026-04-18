'I want to help them' - Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham must 'change mentality' as coach highlights positives despite late slip-up against Brighton

Spurs’ head coach insists a mindset shift is vital to escape the bottom three after a late 2-2 draw with Brighton left them a point off safety. The pressure is mounting as rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest could widen the gap to four and five points respectively with wins this weekend. Despite improved performances, these results keep Tottenham firmly in the relegation dogfight."

"I am sorry for the result, for the players because they are suffering too much," De Zerbi told Sky Sports. "Today we deserved to win the game against one great Brighton. A big congratulations for their style, their level of players and everything. We couldn't concede that goal from Rutter. I said to be strong, to follow me again and again because I want to help them. They can change the mentality because that is the most important part. Now it's too easy to think negative, but we have to be focused on this performance and work to find the condition to win again."