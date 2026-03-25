PSG defend attempt to postpone crucial Lens clash as Liverpool stance on Hillsborough anniversary blocked initial Champions League plan

Speaking on RMC Sport, Campos explained why PSG have asked the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to move their domestic fixture. The original plan was to play the European ties against Liverpool on April 7 and April 15. However, the schedule had to be adjusted.
"At the beginning, we would have liked to play the Champions League on Tuesday, then on Wednesday. But as Liverpool cannot play on April 15, we respected Liverpool's history because it is a tragic date for the club," Campos stated in full. Instead, the second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 14, shrinking PSG's recovery window.