‘We have so much potential!’ - Nico Gonzalez hails dream Newcastle debut after win over Spurs
Instant impact in North London
Gonzalez wasted no time in introducing himself to the St James' Park faithful, playing a pivotal role as Matthias Jaissle secured his first Premier League victory as Newcastle United manager. The former Manchester City midfielder - who arrived in an initial £48 million move that could rise to £52 million with add-ons - looked right at home in the Magpies' engine room, providing the tactical intelligence and vision that helped break down a stubborn Spurs defense in the second half of the contest.
Reflecting on his quick transition to life on Tyneside, the midfielder admitted the whirlwind nature of his move made the performance even more special. 'It was amazing. I have been four days here so it wasn't easy for me to start but I am really happy for the work I have done and the team has done,' Gonzalez told BBC Match of the Day.
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Tactical adjustments pay dividends
After a cagey first half, Newcastle emerged after the break with renewed vigor, eventually overwhelming Roberto De Zerbi's side. The breakthrough came via Gonzalez, who picked out Amar Dedic to set up Anthony Elanga, with the Swede neatly evading Sandro Tonali to slot home. Gonzalez explained that while the instructions from the dugout remained consistent, the team raised their execution and intensity levels to ensure they left North London with all three points.
'The idea [in the second half] was the same but we made a few adjustments and were a little more aggressive on them. I think that this group has so much potential, we are really young and have so much space to improve and even today I felt like we kept on improving and feeling more comfortable and that is the way we need to keep going.'
Executing the Jaissle blueprint
One of the highlights of the afternoon was Gonzalez's involvement in the opening goal, where his vision unlocked the Spurs backline. The midfielder - who made 59 appearances for City following a £52m move from Porto in early 2025 before seeing his starts drop after January - revealed that this specific type of play was something he had been discussing intensely with Jaissle since his arrival.
'It is something I spoke a lot about with the coach. He wants me to see these kind of balls and I tried a few in the first half and the second half and we scored. It is something we have tried to work on. In the second half we said, we have to keep doing this because it is really hard to defend these types of players. I hope it gives us many more goals this season,' Gonzalez explained.
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Building momentum for St James' Park debut
The victory builds on Newcastle's opening-day 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool. The Magpies next host Bournemouth on September 5, where Gonzalez will be aiming to build on his fine start as he makes his highly anticipated home debut at St James' Park.
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