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Khaled Mahmoud

Official: Newcastle sign Nico Gonzalez from Man City in £52m deal

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Newcastle United have confirmed the arrival of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City, providing a significant boost to Matthias Jaissle's squad. The deal sees the 24-year-old move to St James' Park as the Magpies look to rebuild their midfield following several high-profile departures earlier this summer.

  • The details of the Nico Gonzalez deal

    Newcastle United have secured the services of Gonzalez from Manchester City in a deal worth an initial £48 million. The agreement also includes a potential £4 million due in performance-related add-ons, bringing the total value of the package to £52 million.

    The move represents a significant investment for the Tyneside club, who have been active in the market following a series of major sales. Gonzalez, who spent 18 months at the Etihad Stadium following a £52m move from Porto in early 2025, will be expected to step straight into the starting lineup. During his time with City, the midfielder made 59 appearances in total - including 41 last season - though his starting opportunities became limited in the second half of the campaign with just two Premier League starts after January.

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    Jaissle and Gonzalez react to the move

    Newcastle head coach Jaissle was instrumental in pushing for the deal, identifying the midfielder as the perfect profile for his tactical system. Speaking to the club's official website shortly after the transfer was finalised, Jaissle praised the qualities that the Spanish international brings to the squad. 'I'm very happy to see Nico become a Newcastle United player. He brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch. Nico is a really strong ball carrier, somebody who can drive the team forward while staying composed under pressure. He also brings discipline defensively, he reads the game well and his physicality makes him well suited to the Premier League,' the head coach explained.

    The player himself is equally enthusiastic about the move and the chance to play in front of the Newcastle faithful as a home player rather than an opponent. Reflecting on his previous visits to the stadium with Manchester City, Gonzalez admitted that the environment had left a lasting impression on him. 'I've experienced playing at St. James' Park twice with Manchester City and it was really tough. The atmosphere was amazing and the fans are so passionate. I can't wait to experience that as a home player.'

  • Replacing Tonali and Guimaraes

    The acquisition of Gonzalez became a priority for Newcastle following the exits of several key midfield components earlier in the transfer window. The Magpies sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, followed quickly by the departure of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal. These sales left a significant void in the squad that Jaissle was desperate to fill before the deadline.

    For Manchester City, the sale of Gonzalez marks another chapter in a summer of unprecedented transition. The departure of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola after a decade of success has been followed by an exodus of senior figures. Rodri has returned to Spain to join Barcelona, following the leads of experienced veterans Bernardo Silva and John Stones who also left the Etihad Stadium.

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    Looking ahead to the new season

    Newcastle fans will have to wait a little longer to see their new signing in action. Although the Magpies face a busy schedule - starting with a Carabao Cup second-round tie against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday - Gonzalez could instead make his debut this Saturday in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, as Newcastle look to build on their season-opening 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

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